On the day of IU's H.E.R. World Tour Seoul concert, fans were in for a delightful surprise that sparked a wave of laughter and speculation. During her performance of her 2011 track, You and I, a peculiar incident occurred with one of the backup dancers, leading fans to playfully joke about a ghostly presence reminding them of the idol's character in the popular series, Hotel Del Luna.

When the LILAC singer posed with her backup dancers at the end of the song, an alleged technical malfunction caused one of them to appear as if he were flickering. As the beats reverberated, the spotlight on the backup dancer started to switch on and off, causing the dancer, attired in a white outfit, to seemingly disappear and reappear in a whimsical dance of light and shadow.

Expand Tweet

Fans playfully jest about a "Ghost" cameo during IU's H.E.R. World Tour in Seoul

The uncanny resemblance to the supernatural occurrences in Hotel Del Luna couldn't be ignored, and fans who could not attend the concert joined the online banter, affectionately dubbing it the "ghost" cameo.

IU's H.E.R. World Tour, her first global tour and ninth overall, kicked off on March 2, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, and is scheduled to conclude on August 2, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. The tour spans Asia, North America, and Europe, marking IU's return to the concert stage since her Love, Poem Tour in 2019.

The amusing incident during the Seoul concert added a lighthearted touch to the ongoing tour, creating a buzz among the idol's dedicated fanbase. The H.E.R. World Tour represents the Eight's singer's musical journey supporting her sixth extended play, The Winning, released in 2024.

Fans took to social media to talk about the incident online:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For those unfamiliar with the reference, Hotel Del Luna is a 2019 South Korean television series that captivated audiences with its unique premise. Starring the singer, the series revolves around a hotel exclusively catering to ghosts. Due to a profound sin committed over a millennium ago, the hotel is bound to Jang Man-wol's (the character played by IU ) soul.

Fans couldn't resist drawing connections between the artist's character in the series and the unexpected flickering of the backup dancer. The witty remarks and playful speculations about the "ghostly cameo" demonstrated the supportive and affectionate nature of the singer's global fanbase, Uaena.

IU's pre-release single, Love Wins All, featuring Kim Taehyung, was released on January 24, 2024, through her official YouTube channel. The track is part of her album, The Winning, and has garnered attention for its compelling composition by Seo Dong-hwan.

The H.E.R. World Tour has become a platform for the idol to connect with fans worldwide, and the unintentional ghostly twist during the Seoul concert only added to the memorable moments being created throughout the tour.