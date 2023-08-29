"That's a dinosaur": Big alligator caught in Mississippi leaves netizens flabbergasted 

An alligator caught in Mississippi has left netizens stunned, as it was the size of a small SUV and weighed more than 800 pounds. As per officials, the alligator, which was 14 feet long, broke the state record and had a tail girth of about 46.5 inches. The killing of the alligator involved four hunters, Tanner White, Don Woods, Will Thomas, and Joey Clark.

The pictures of the hunters holding the alligator are now making the rounds on social media, after it was killed on Saturday. The hunt is a part of the initiative to keep the number of these creatures low so that the state can manage and conserve the population of the alligators.

Reportedly, the alligator was caught from the Yazoo River in Mississippi, and there were many other 8-footers and 10-footers in the water. As per the officials, the huge alligator has trumped the record of the previous one, which was 14 feet, and weighed 766 pounds. Talking about the hunting and the creature, Don, one of the hunters said:

“He would go down, sit, and then take off. He kept going under logs. He knew what he was doing. The crazy thing is he stayed in that same spot.”

However, as the pictures floated on social media, multiple reactions began pouring in. One social media user commented on @nypost’s picture and said that the creature is actually "a dinosaur."

Social media users left shocked and stunned as a 14-feet-long reptile was caught and killed in Mississippi: More details and reactions explored. (Image via Twitter)

Shocking images of a huge reptile made their way to social media after it was killed by four hunters as a part of a government initiative. As the pictures were posted of the creature with the four hunters, showing how long it was, and how deep its girth was, netizens were left stunned.

As @nypost shared the images online, here is how social media users reacted:

At the same time, the hunters also revealed that when they first ventured near the water, they did not know that the reptile was this huge. One of the hunters, Woods, claimed that they got the creature at around 4 am, while they hunted on a boat in the the Yazoo River in Mississippi.