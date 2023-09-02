"That's our giant pop star": Fans ecstatic as BTS’ Jungkook becomes the most nominated K-pop soloist at the VMA 2023

BTS’ Jungkook has recently been nominated for the VMAs. The awards show announced the new list of nominations on September 1, 2023, which included some of the most prominent K-pop artists. However, for the "Song Of The Year" category, fans were happy to learn that BTS' maknae, Jungkook, and BLACKPINK were nominated.

Among these, ARMYs rushed in to prove that the Jungkook's recently released solo, Seven, has to be the 'song of the year,' further assuring that they are going to leave no stone unturned in supporting the artist. As a solo artist, he has received nominations in three categories, and fans are adamant about making their favorite star take multiple trophies home in 2023.

Jungkook steals the show by becoming the most nominated K-pop artist at the VMA

BTS' Jungkook made his solo debut this year on July 14, 2023, with his single Seven, which became an instant hit. Right when fans were busy celebrating his 26th birthday, another amazing news was announced as the singer became nominated for the VMA 2023 for the first time as a soloist.

Not only this, but he also became the most nominated K-pop soloist of 2023. With this year's nomination, Jungkook also became the most nominated K-pop soloist in the entire history of the VMAs.

Fans were overwhelmingly excited and proud upon discovering that their favorite star had been nominated. Fans are ready with their devices as the voting will open on September 7. As a soloist, Jungkook was nominated for three categories, which includes:

Video Of The Year (Seven)

Best New Artist

Song Of The Year

Since it is Jungkook’s first ever stint as a solo artist, BTS fans are more ready than ever to help the star make it to the top.

Other nominated K-pop artists of 2023

The VMAs (Video Music Awards) provide a massive opportunity for various K-pop acts to achieve accolades for their esteemed creations and get international recognition. For this year as well, an array of artists apart from Jungkook and their songs were selected across numerous categories.

Alongside Jungkook, labelmate TXT also made history by becoming the most nominated K-pop male group of 2023. They were nominated for the following categories:

Best Push Performance

Best K-Pop

Song Of The Summer

Group Of The Year

One of the most successful K-pop girl groups, BLACKPINK, also received a whopping six nominations in total for their 2022 song Pink Venom. They also became the most-nominated K-pop group of 2023. Here are their nominations:

Group of the Year (BLACKPINK)

Show of the Summer (BORN PINK)

Best K-Pop (PINK VENOM)

Best Choreography

Best Art Direction

Best Editing

Group of the Year

Aside from these big names, some other artists who were nominated are:

Stray Kids - S-Class (Best K-Pop)

NewJeans - Group of the year

Seventeen - Super (Best K-pop)

Aespa - Girls (Best K-pop)

FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid (Best K-pop)

Fans of these artists are brimming with joy and immense pride for their beloved icons as they are now eagerly anticipating the announcement of the winners.