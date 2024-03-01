"That's not who I filmed with": Teyonah Parris reveals she was surprised by the Beast cameo in The Marvels

One of the biggest surprises of The Marvels was when Kelsey Grammer's Beast made a cameo appearance during the post-credits scene of the film. With Marvel Studios slowly introducing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans were surprised to see the hero appear, but it looks like they weren't the only ones who didn't know about the surprise.

The Marvels star Teyonah Parris recently revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she had no idea that Beast was supposed to appear at the end of the film. With how tight Marvel Studios has been trying to get its security, it's a no-brainer that the company wouldn't have notified the star about the cameo.

Grammer's Beast was certainly a highlight of the film, and something very important to it as well. Teyonah Parris revealed that she shot the scene with a completely different actor and that it wasn't Grammer who was on set. In the interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said this:

"I also went wild [seeing Beast at the end of The Marvels] cause I'm like, 'Wait a minute! That's not who I filmed with! And I had no clue until it aired ... When we filmed it, it was an actor who was very kind, very nice, and he was dressed in a lab coat. He looked like a normal, regular doctor. No one said, 'By the way, this is going to be a little surprise.' I had zero clue. I found out with everyone else."

The finale for The Marvels saw Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) try to close a tear between realities and while she was successful, she was stranded on the other side of the tear making her not be able to reach her universe. The post-credits for the film pick up exactly here as we see Monica waking up in a different reality.

In this reality, she is greeted by the superhero Binary, who just happens to be an alternate version of her mother Maria Rambeau. While Maria doesn't recognize her, we are then greeted by Kelsey Grammer's Beast who explains that Monica ended up in a different reality and that's where the film ends.

It certainly is intriguing that Marvel Studios didn't notify Parris about the cameo prior to it taking place. Considering that the studio has been facing leaks recently, it could very well be a security measure.

Not the first time Marvel Studios has kept its actors out of the loop

Just like how Teyonah Parris didn't know about Beast's appearance in The Marvels, there have been many other instances where Marvel Studios have kept their actors out of the loop on what's going to happen next. The company is very secretive, and in the past, they have done this many times.

Most famously, for Avengers: Infinity War, the majority of the cast members didn't know whether they were going to be snapped at the end of the film or not. It was only on the day of the filming did they get notified about it. This, of course, just plays into Marvel Studios' secretive nature.

The Marvels is streaming on Disney+ right now.