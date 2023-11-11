Who is Maria Rambeau at the end of The Marvels? Explained 

Maria Rambeau, the mother of Monica Rambeau and a figure deceased in the primary MCU timeline, is featured in The Marvels end credits. As the film comes to a close, Monica closes the rift in time and space that Dar-Benn caused, but in the process, she must make a sacrifice and gets stranded in a parallel reality.

During the end credits sequence, Monica awakens in what looks to be a healthcare facility. Glancing across, she notices a woman who seems to be Maria Rambeau, her deceased mother. The woman retreats after failing to recognize Monica. While this lady resembles her mother, Monica realizes this isn't the Maria she knows.

Following some back-and-forth between the two characters, the Beast unexpectedly appears, surprising viewers. Beast tells Monica she is now in a separate universe, parallel to hers. Maria of this universe then gets out of the chair she was seated in and appears to be in a superhero costume—a red and white ensemble she has never worn before.

What are Maria Rambeau's powers?

Binary is a star! quite literally (Image via Marvel)

It can be challenging for non-comic enthusiasts to identify the intended identity of this dimension's Maria Rambeau. Her attire is reminiscent of Earth-616's Binary, a figure based on Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers.

Assuming Maria is Binary in the MCU, she might be one of the strongest figures in the universe. In Marvel Comics, Binary's primary power was to embrace and wield a star's enormous power, according to her original introduction.

Therefore, Maria Rambeau’s powers would be almost limitless access to cosmic energy, increasing her strength, ability to fly, etc. She can absorb cosmic energy and channel it into energy beams and photonic explosions. Binary (Maria Rambeau) has all Captain Marvel's abilities, except they are magnified by a thousand.

Is Maria Rambeau binary? Explained

Maria "Photon" Rambeau is MCU's Binary (Image via Marvel)

A significant change that considerably departs from the comics is the inclusion of Maria Rambeau as Binary in The MCU as introduced in The Marvels. Within the world of comic books, Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, transforms into an extremely powerful energy form that can produce the power of a star, earning her the nickname Binary.

In the parallel world that Monica finds herself in by the end of The Marvels, Maria —rather than Carol—acquires superhuman abilities. In this version of events, Maria takes on the moniker Binary and rises to the hero status. This is foreshadowed earlier in the movie when Carol tells Maria that It should've been her in that plane, not Carol so that she would gain these powers.

In addition, this means that Lashana Lynch has now portrayed three distinct characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Binary in The Marvels, an alternative incarnation of Captain Marvel in Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, and Maria "Photon" Rambeau in the main MCU timeline.

Expand Tweet

Did Maria Rambeau have a daughter?

In the main MCU reality, Maria did have a daughter, Monica Rambeau (Image via Marvel)

As far as we know from the official MCU chronology, Director Maria "Photon" Rambeau was the mother of Monica Rambeau and a former pilot in the US Air Force. She died from cancer during the events of the Blip and thus remains dead in the main Marvel continuity.

In contrast, Maria is a superhero and never dies on the parallel planet where Monica ends up in The Marvels movie's closing credits. The scene also suggests that Maria Rambeau never had children because she cannot identify Monica. This makes sense because she would not have been able to have or raise children if she had undergone what Carol experienced to acquire her powers.

The moment from the Marvel post-credits holds significant ramifications for the MCU's future. Although Maria's specific position in the MCU going forward is still unknown, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has already said they have big plans for the X-Men, who finally appeared in the post-credits.

Expand Tweet

Beast's debut in the post-credits sequence is the most recent indication of the X-Men in the MCU, following Charles Xavier in the Multiverse of Madness and the revelation that Kamla Khan is a mutant in her Disney+ show, Ms Marvel. The Marvels is currently playing in theatres worldwide.