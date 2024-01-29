"That scene gives me butterflies”: BTS V's heartwarming rendition of Anthony Lozaro’s ‘Love Letter' in Love Wins All MV wedding scene melts fans

The enchanting wedding scene featuring V and IU in the Love Wins All music video was a moment that took considerable, yet undisclosed, efforts to bring to fruition. The surprise element of the wedding scene, which wasn't present in the MV teaser, delighted fans as they witnessed these K-pop powerhouses portraying a couple.

The behind-the-scenes intricacies of filming the wedding scenes revealed the dedication of the crew and the stars involved. This particular aspect came to the forefront on January 29, 2024, when a scene captured fans' attention. V and IU engaged in a romantic face-to-face dance, which added a sweet touch as V serenaded with an actual love song Love Letter by Anthony Lazaro.

Incorporating an authentic love song into a staged wedding scene represented the professional artistry synonymous with the K-pop industry. Fans expressed their appreciation through comments, acknowledging the scene's impact with sentiments like "that scene gives me butterflies." This detail contributed to the resonance of the wedding scene, emphasizing the meticulous efforts invested in making it an emotionally impactful moment.

"My hopeless romantic," Fans gush over the background song choice during IU and V's wedding scene from Love Wins All

Witnessing IU and V portray an onscreen couple, particularly in a wedding scenario, wasn't on the fans' this year's bingo card. However, the duo defied expectations, delivering a collaboration through Love Wins All that left a lasting impression on the entire K-pop landscape.

Fans were not just treated to the visual spectacle of IU and V in wedding attire; they were also surprised to learn about the effort and backstory invested in creating the wedding scene's success. IU's white wedding dress, which went from rags to riches in the Love Wins All video, was a specially custom-made piece from a bridal designer.

The fact that the crew obtained a real wedding dress for the Love Wins All MV, only to burn it for the video, left fans in awe of the commitment to authenticity. One pivotal scene in the video features IU and V dancing romantically, exuding a genuine sense of romanticism. A recent revelation in the video's sketch showcased Taehyung singing an actual song, Love Letter, by artist Anthony Lazaro, during this scene, even though it wouldn't be audible in the final music video.

Love Letter is a love song released in 2021, where the singer reminisces about a past lover. It's an expression of longing for that lover, hoping the other person feels the same way. It is sung in the form of writing an abstract letter, which might never reach the said person.

The decision to incorporate a real love song in the background, despite not being directly audible, demonstrated a unique effort and a sincere commitment to the narrative they sought to portray. Fans expressed their appreciation on platforms like Twitter, acknowledging the genuine efforts by both the companies and the artists.

Such authentic efforts in the creation of a project tend to resonate profoundly with fans. The fact that the MV was shot just a week before V's military service spoke volumes about his professionalism. While fans lauded the project for infusing authenticity in every aspect, they couldn't help but gush over IU and V as a couple, celebrating the lighthearted and casual friendship moments captured during the Love Wins All MV's production.

