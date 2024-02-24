"That scream seals it": Viral video of Norwegian weather reporter getting hit by a fish during live broadcast prompts hilarious reactions online

A video of a Norwegian weather reporter getting hit in the face by a fish while live reporting amid a frenzied storm went viral online on Friday. The footage shared on X by @AccuWeather gained over 224k views and over 500 reposts.

The reporter was broadcasting the weather update from coastal Kristiansund with the raging sea right behind him. A fish suddenly flew out of nowhere and slapped the weatherman on his fish, causing him to stumble backward and fall on the rocky shore. The weatherman let out a frantic scream as he immediately got drenched by a huge wave, and got almost swept away.

David Jørgenvå, the cameraman, who captured the viral moment burst out in laughter after watching the chaotic scene unfold. The video was reposted by Rawsalerts and the netizens had a blast watching the clip.

One person called the ordeal one of the funniest things they had ever watched and added that the weather reporter's scream made it all the more hilarious.

Viral video of weatherman getting hit by a fish prompts hilarious reactions. (Image via X/@rawsalerts)

Internet doubles up with laughter as weather reporter gets hit by a fish during live broadcast

The video of the 'flying fish' knocking the weather reporter down came as a treat to netizens as they thoroughly enjoyed everything that transpired. Some people said one of the crew members behind the camera must have thrown the fish at the weatherman as a prank.

Several people cracked up at the reporter's sudden scream. Some compared the scene to a comedy sketch. A few others wondered why reporters always go out in storms or other natural distresses to forecast the weather, saying they could do so from a safe distance as well.

As per the moving texts on the video, the weather reporter was from Ark Media. He was reporting on the storm Ingunn, one of the most powerful storms Norway has faced in 30 years. Hurricane-like winds at the speed of 100mph or more hit the country in the first week of February.