"That twist in the end": Fans swoon over BTS' Kim Namjoon's W Korea's 'Love Your W' event fashion film

On December 3, 2023, W Korea uploaded a reel of BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon, on its official Instagram page. The clip displayed the frontman of BTS in an all-denim ensemble, which he paired with a black blazer and grey tie. With his signature buzzcut hair and flair, RM was hailed for his look in the latest video shared by W Korea.

BTS' RM made a stunning appearance at the 18th Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign event, which was hosted by W Korea on Friday, November 24. Netizens took to social media platforms like Twitter and praised the idol as they couldn't get enough of his smile at the end of the viral video.

Expand Tweet

"Mr. President please calm down": Fans go gaga over BTS' Kim Namjoon's smile at the end of W Korea's video

Expand Tweet

Along with other K-pop celebrities and K-drama actors, Namjoon aka RM was spotted having fun at the star-studded event and even danced to live performances. Celebrities like Jennie from BLACKPINK, Cha Eun-woo, Shin Min-ah, aespa members, and several TXT members also attended the event on November 24, 2023.

The singer's appearance at the event captivated BTS fans, who shared and responded to glimpses of him that surfaced online. Meanwhile, the latest video uploaded by W Korea attracted the attention of viewers. In the clip, Namjoon was seen walking in slowly while the camera aimed to capture his elegance from different angles.

At the end of the clip, the Indigo singer-songwriter smiled at the camera, which sent his fans into a frenzy. Netizens rushed to Twitter and praised the megastar's latest appearance

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition, there was one specific video from W Korea's breast cancer awareness event on November 24 that wowed fans across the globe. In the clip, one fan was seen exclaiming loudly, "It's the President!" as RM passed by a group of admirers and photographers present at the event.

For those who are unaware, fans frequently refer to the BTS leader as "The President." This is not only due to his leadership in the world-famous group BTS but also because he is well-known for his philanthropy and involvement in societal and political matters.

Expand Tweet

Previously, the rapper and songwriter behind the well-acclaimed solo album Indigo and mixtape Mono made an appearance at the 2022 Love Your W event with his bandmate and friend of over a decade, J-Hope. This year, J-Hope couldn't attend the esteemed event since he is actively serving in the South Korean military and is expected to be discharged in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Kim Namjoon will be enlisting in the military to fulfill his mandatory duty spanning 18 months on December 11, 2023, as per the reports by Dispatch. Additionally, while Namjoon is currently working on new music, further information about the same is still under wraps.