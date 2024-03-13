"The most adorable video": Internet reacts over singer-actor Cha Eun-woo meeting toddler Kim Eun-woo in 'The Return of Superman' variety show

On March 12, 2024, Cha Eun-woo sent fans into a frenzy as he met with the baby Kim Eun-woo in the latest episode of the KBS2 variety show, The Return of Superman. On the well-liked variety program, Cha Eun-woo made the second visit ever to meet baby Kim Eun-woo, the 27-month-old son of professional fencer Kim Jun-ho.

Previously, he and fellow ASTRO member MJ visited the three kids of former soccer player Park Joo-ho on The Return of Superman. The way he interacted with Naeun, Jinwoo, and Gunhoo left fans eager to see how he would engage with Kim Eun-woo, who is 27 months old, and featured in the latest episode, aired on March 12.

One fan took to X to gush over how "adorable" the interaction was between the idol-actor and the baby.

Fans go gaga over the interaction between Cha Eun-woo and the baby

KBS2 hosts the reality-variety program The Return of Superman, which is produced in South Korea. In the show, celebrity fathers are left to look after their children by themselves for 48 hours, while their spouses go out to enjoy some well-deserved downtime.

The wives are shown leaving the house before time starts and returning to their families after the completion of the 48-hour period. Throughout the stipulated time, the fathers and their kids engage in either chores that the spouses have assigned or the fathers try new things to entertain their kids. Occasionally, other celebrity friends of the fathers make an appearance on the show to make the episodes more engaging. The latest appearance was from Cha Eun-woo.

Eun-woo is often hailed as the "genius of childcare" for being well acquainted with kids on The Return of Superman and made viewers go gaga over him in the new episode, released on March 12, 2024.

During the episode, professional fencer Kim Jun-ho told the Wonderful World actor the story behind naming his son after the star. He recalled that his wife once met Cha Eun-woo on a flight and was impressed by his looks and polite behavior and hence was resolved to name their son after the ASTRO idol:

"My wife is a flight attendant, & she was on the same plane with you once. She praised you so much after that, she said you’re so polite. That’s why when she had a baby, she asked him to be named “Eunwoo”. She was influenced by you."

With his mild demeanor, baby Kim Eun-woo, who co-stars with his father Kim Jun-ho on The Return of Superman, has won over viewers. His endearingly plump look led to his being dubbed "gentle boy" and "chubby legs."

In an earlier episode that aired on January 23, 2024, when Kim Jun-ho mentioned the ASTRO member, the link between Cha Eun-woo and Kim Eun-woo was initially mentioned.

Meanwhile, the production team invited the idol-actor for its latest episode and named it "Cha Eun-woo♥Kim Eun-woo’s parallel theory! Two Eun-woo is probably destined for destiny." Throughout the episode, the ENTITY singer played with the 27-month-old Kim Eun-woo, leaving viewers gushing.

Dressed in a white suit with a white round-collar t-shirt, the singer-actor wore a simple silver choker on his neck as the only accessory to complete his look. He was then seen trying to communicate with baby Eun-woo, cheer him up, play the piano for him, talk to him in baby gibberish, and fail miserably in understanding the baby's language.

The episode turned out to be hilarious yet endearing, prompting viewers to flood X by sharing their favorite highlights from the show.

In other news, Cha Eun-woo's ongoing Disney+ drama, Wonderful World, premiered on March 1, 2024. He also released his debut solo EP ENTITY on February 15, 2024.