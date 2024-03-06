“The allegations hit”: Internet reacts to Meek Mill expressing interest to move to Ghana after Diddy controversy

American rapper Meek Mill recently tweeted that he wants Ghanaian citizenship after his sexuality became a talking point in February. On February 26, 2024, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming he s*xually assaulted him. In the lawsuit, Jones also detailed several other accusations, including an incident where Diddy and an unnamed "rapper 5" allegedly engaged in s*xual intercourse, as per NBC News.

The lawsuit did not identify the person but said he was from Philadelphia and was previously Nicki Minaj's boyfriend. Netizens soon pointed to Meek Mill, and he reportedly responded by posting several tweets indirectly refuting the claims, as per Complex. On March 4, 2024, he tweeted,

"I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders! Africa don’t got this sh*t I’m getting dual citizenship if they let me!"

Social media users were quick to mock the rapper for trying to flee the country after being trolled. One netizen likened Meek to rapper Nas's character Sincere in the 1998 thriller Belly, who runs to New York after leaving a life of crime.

Netizens react to Meek Mill's plan of moving to Ghana

Meek Mill was pulled into the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs controversy after netizens claimed he was mentioned in the lawsuit filed against the mogul. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy on February 26 at the Federal District Court in Manhattan.

Jones has alleged Sean s*xually harassed, drugged, and threatened him while he traveled and lived with the rapper from September 2022 to November 2023, as per The Los Angeles Times. Several women also have pending s*xual and physical assault lawsuits against the rapper. In the current 73-page filings, Jones has mentioned that Diddy had relations with a Philadelphia-born rapper who has dated Nicki Minaj in the past.

Internet Personality DJ Akademiks was the first to delve into court documents and infer that the producer might be talking about Meek Mill. According to Billboard, Nicki and Meek began dating in 2015 and broke up in January 2017.

Page 13 of the lawsuit reads:

"Mr. Combs informed Mr. Jones that he had engaged in sexual intercourse with rapper 5 (REDACTED), R&B singer 6 (REDACTED), and Stevie J."

DJ Akademiks combed through the lawsuit on his livestream and demanded Meek respond to this allegation, as per Hot New Hip Hop. In the following week, Meek made a series of tweets, vehemently denying the rumors about his s*xuality. On Monday, he finally expressed his interest in getting dual citizenship, with Ghanan citizenship.

Netizens responded to the rapper's claims, quipping about the West African country's strict policies against the LGBTQIA+ community. Some of the reactions are given below:

Meek Mill's week had many ups and downs as the rapper also got into an accident in the middle of the viral online debate about his s*xuality. On March 2, 2024, he crashed his car, destroying the front end of his SUV.

He also used the internet traffic to promote his new EP, Heathenism, which he released independently on Thursday, February 29, 2024, as per XXL.