"The beginning of the end": Beyonce skips Lizzo's name during Break My Soul performance, repeats Erykah Badu's four times instead

Beyonce skipped Lizzo's name during the rendition of Break My Soul- The Queens Remix at her Renaissance concert at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Tuesday, August 1. Instead, she repeated Erykah Badu's name four times.

In the song, Queen Bey honored a number of revolutionary Black female artists by mentioning their names at a stretch. Through the lyrics of the song, she pays her tribute to Rosetta Tharpe, Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, Nina Simone, Bessie Smith, Santigold, Solange Knowles, Betty Davis, Roberta Flack, Grace Jones, Janet Jackson, Toni Braxton, Erykah Badu, Helen Folasade Adu, Jill Scott, Diana Gordon, Kelly Rowland, Missy Elliott, Tierra Whack, Lauryn Hill, and Lizzo.

However, skipping Lizzo's name struck fans as the 41-year-old singer's performance came hours after news broke out that Lizzo was facing a lawsuit filed by three of her former backup dancers. The About Damn Time hitmaker has been accused of s**ual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, amid several other allegations.

The particular clip of Beyonce's performance during Break My Soul began circulating on social media, leaving Beyhives and other netizens speculating that Queen Bey might have skipped Lizzo's name as a response to the string of disturbing allegations against her. One user @Irunia_ commented on a tweet by Pop Base and called it the beginning of Lizzo's end.

Internet reacts to Queen Bey skipping Lizzo's name in "Break My Soul- The Queens Remix". (Image via Twitter/@PopBase)

Netizens react to Beyonce skipping Lizzo's name to repeat "Badu"

Fans are quite baffled after Queen Bey made some seemingly impromptu alterations to Break My Soul. Some assumed that the popstar did not mention Lizzo's name as the latter now faces a lawsuit with some serious allegations. So, Bey might have skipped her name to avoid controversy.

On the other hand, some fans think Beyonce repeated Badu's name four times to counter the shade that Erykah threw at her recently over wearing a similarly oversized metallic hat during her tour. A few others claimed that Bey took out two birds with one stone, implying that she dissed both Badu and Lizzo.

Although Beyonce did not only skip Lizzo’s name, since Kelly Rowland, Roberta, Lauryn, and Toni’s names were also left out, fans are convinced that their idol tried to shade either Erykah Badu or Lizzo.

Lizzo, who is a huge fan of Beyonce, and has been fangirling over her quite publicly, had attended Queen Bey's Warsaw concert in Poland back in June. She also got very emotional when Bey mentioned her name during Break My Soul. Fans believe that, with the emergence of the lawsuit, things are not looking good for Lizzo.