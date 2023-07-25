"The best boys": Fans express excitement as EXO members attend VIP premiere of The Moon starring Doh Kyung-soo

EXO's Doh Kyung-soo a.k.a D.O.'s upcoming film, The Moon, is all set to release on August 2, 2023. A number of well-known stars from the industry arrived at the VIP premiere of the film held on July 25. Among them were D.O.'s groupmates, who walked the red carpet at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. The K-pop group walked the carpet as fans cheered them on and also posed for group pictures.

The pictures soon went viral online and fans mentioned that the moment reminded them of the time the group arrived at D.O.'s 2018 Swing Kids movie premiere. They called them the 'best boys" as they hailed them for supporting the actor.

This is giving me 2018 flashback, when they also went to the Swing Kids premier. Always supporting actor Doh Kyungsoo! The best boysss! 🥰 EXO at The Moon VIP premiere!

"They look so good": Fans react as EXO idols attend The Moon premiere alongside other stars

The EXO members stepped onto the stage at the event and shared supportive messages for Doh Kung-soo and for his new film, as they wished him the best. They were also seen making the moon-shaped heart, iconically matching the film's theme. Fans across the world are not only cheering for D.O. but are also over the moon as his fellow group members made it to the event to encourage and support him.

Fans took to social media and showered the Cream Soda singers with love as they shared pictures and videos from the movie premiere.

faefulliyours



EXO ON THE MOON RED CARPET VIP PREMIER



MY HEART IS FIELD WITH SO MUCH HAPPINESS RN. EXO ON THE MOON RED CARPET VIP PREMIER

♡ @here4sehun

The way Sehun was watching others to know what the moon heart is

Apart from EXO, other stars also attended the event including actor Kim Woo-bin, who shared a few encouraging words for the K-pop idol and the film. Actor Shin Ye-eun, who was D.O.'s co-star in Secret, the EXO singer's Along With The Gods' co-star Kim Hyang-gi, Lee Jun-hyuk, all four WAKEONE members, and K-pop girl group Billlie's member Haram who lent her voice to the main theme for The Moon, also arrived at the event.

More about Doh Kyung-soo and The Moon

The actor is currently trending on social media for his upcoming film. At the recent premiere, he clicked several pictures with his EXO mates - Se-hun, Xiumin, Baek-hyun, Chen, and Chan-yeol - and shared them on his new Instagram account. He made sure to include the absentees, member Kai who is serving in the military, and group leader Su-ho, in the picture. D.O.'s uniquely edited picture went viral online and fans were amused upon seeing it.

The Moon is about an astronaut Sun-woo (Doh Kyung-soo), who is stranded in outer space after an accident. On Earth, the former head of the space center, Jae-kook (Sol Kyung-gu), does everything he can to save him.