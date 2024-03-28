THE BLACK LABEL's upcoming K-pop girl group rumored to be named MOÉVV as the agency reportedly files trademark

On Tuesday, March 26, netizens uncovered that THE BLACK LABEL recently filed a trademark for the word, MOÉVV, leading to speculations that this might be the name of the agency's upcoming K-pop girl group.

Recently, the agency revealed that they are gearing up to release a new girl group in the first half of 2024, and they also confirmed that all the members have been finalized. Given that YG Entertainment and its subsidiaries have always been promising with their girl group releases, fans have been eagerly looking forward to their debut. Therefore, when the information about the girl group's alleged name landed on the internet, fans were delighted.

Many netizens discovered that THE BLACK LABEL filed for a trademark of the name MOÉVV across various categories, and since this suggests the embarkation of a new artist, fans were sure that the name alluded to the upcoming girl group. Apart from a few details about the group's members and its alleged name, more information regarding the agency' upcoming artist is yet to be unveiled.

Recently, speculations sparked on the internet about THE BLACK LABEL's upcoming girl group following the land of the alleged trainees at the agency's practice room. Soon after the rumors, the agency confirmed that they are, in fact, gearing up to release a new K-pop girl group.

They also added that their debut falls in the first half of 2024 and it will be produced by Teddy, who created several successful groups such as 2NE1, BIGBANG, BLACKPINK, etc. In a recent article for the Korean media outlet, The Bell News, the agency stated the following:

"We recently confirmed the group name and debut members of the girl group that is scheduled to debut. A new girl group is scheduled to debut in the first half of this year."

Following the news, fans rolled out their own set of research and found an ample amount of information about the upcoming girl group. The group is expected to consist of five members, namely Annie Moon, Ella Gross, Bailey Sok, Chloe Lee, and another member whose information fans couldn't gather.

Annie Moon or Moon Seo-yoon - 2002, Korean

Ella Gross - 2008, Korean-American

Bailey Sok - 2004, Korean-American

Chloe Lee or Lee Ga-won - 2005, Korean-American

While fans have been eagerly waiting for more information about the girl group, the recent discovery of THE BLACK LABEL's trademark for the word MOÉVV created further speculations. Fans were fixed that the name stands as the agency's upcoming group name and also began to construct possible theories and meanings behind the group's name.

Since the word MOÉVV resembles the word 'Meow', fans think that THE BLACK LABEL's upcoming girl group might revolve around a cat-based concept. However, there are also people speculating that the word might mean 'Move', which might allude that the group is a performance-heavy artist.

Regardless, fans are excited that more and more information about the group is being released on the internet.