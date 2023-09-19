"The content we've been waiting for": Fans delighted with Kim Tae-hyung's Layover MV Making Film

Bighit Entertainment released BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's Layover MV Making Film on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. This offered a glimpse into the making of several music videos from the BTS idol's solo album. Kim Tae-hyung dropped his highly-anticipated solo album Layover on September 8, 2023. The album includes six tracks: Slow Dancing, Love Me Again, Blue, For Us, Rainy Days, and the instrumental version of Slow Dancing.

In the newly released making of Layover video, viewers saw Kim Tae-hyung and how dedicatedly he worked on his album for nine consecutive days in Spain. He shot five music videos for the album in Spain while dealing with time zone differences and multiple other restrictions.

When fans saw the video that Bighit Entertainment had shared, they were elated as they had been waiting for the same for a long time. They took to X and other social media platforms to express their excitement about the same with one fan saying:

"It feels like nostalgia": Fans are proud of Kim Tae-hyung

As Kim Tae-hyung's agency released the Layover MV Making Film, fans were given a look into the effort and cooperation that is needed to create an album. They were in awe of the idol as they saw him shoot five music videos in five days as he constantly moved between locations and looked for suitable shooting spots. Amidst all this, the singer was also seen mastering the choreography for Slow Dancing.

In the making video, the idol was also seen doting on Rocky, who played the role of the younger Yeontan in the music videos. Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, played with the dog and said that he looked and even smelled like Yeontan did when he was younger.

During the beach scene of the Slow Dancing video, fans could sense the joy and camaraderie as the idol spent time with his friends. They seemed to feel a sense of happiness and nostalgia as they saw the making of the much-anticipated album.

Fans also noted that the Rainy Days singer was fully immersed in the creative process, aiming for every scene to perfectly convey his message. Some said that they were incredibly proud of V, while others said that the video was a "beautiful short journey" of V's journey in making the album.

In the Layover MV making video, fans observed the idol learning dance steps from Choreographer Goff and relishing the entire process. They also noted that Kim Tae-hyung looked striking when he unbuttoned his shirt, driving fans into a frenzy.

Fans thoroughly enjoyed the Layover MV making video and could feel the dedication and love that Kim Tae-hyung poured into creating the album for his fans.

Towards the end of the video, the idol shared his thoughts on the entire process. He said that the shooting was done and that it had been a "long journey shooting in Madrid and Mallorca in Spain." V added that it was the first time he had shot for such a long time.

"It wasn't easy to shoot the MVs for the whole album but still there was so much I wanted to show and I wanted to show as much as I could," the idol said.

He added that while the album did take some time, he wanted to show his fans a lot of things in the album and hoped that they loved it.

"Please look forward to this album and thank you for waiting for so long. The start of good memories is now so I hope we make lots of them. Thank vou. Love you. I purple you," the idol stated.

Kim Tae-hyung also made history as the first Korean soloist to have all the songs from his album, Layover, chart on music charts. This included the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US Charts.