"The crab rangoon must have been served cold": Kowloon fight video in Saugus goes viral, sparks wild reactions 

A video from the Kowloon restaurant in Saugis, in which a fight occurs, has gone viral. It is worth noting that the fight happened in the restaurant on Wednesday, November 22, 2023' s night. As the incident video went viral, several people started reacting to it.

In the video, it can be seen that men and women were having a brawl inside the restaurant, and a woman was also seen hitting a man with a bottle. The WCVB reported on this and said,

"Six officers who were already working a police detail at the restaurant were quickly alerted and able to de-escalate the situation."

Saugus police even said that the fight involved several men, and the Massachusetts State Police was also dispatched to the restaurant to break up the fight. However, when they reached them, the Saugus police had already broken up the fight.

As the brawl video rounds on the internet, it has drawn reactions from internet users. One social media user reacted to the fight video by saying, "The crab rangoon must have been served cold."

The Kowloon restaurant was closed soon after the fight ended. However, on Wednesday night, the restaurant did not share a message about the fight on its social media platforms.

Internet users share hilarious reaction to Kowloon fight video in Saugus

As social media users came across the video of the Kowloon fight, they started quickly reacting to it. Several internet users responded to the video by saying that they had been to this place and the food there was not worth fighting for. While others responded to this by saying that this is why I stay at home.

The WCVB reported that Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a statement,

"The Kowloon is a family-friendly restaurant. Unfortunately, a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others. A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting."

Kowloon, a restaurant that can fit around 1,200 people, was supposed to be open from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, as stated on its website and Facebook page. The restaurant posted pictures of a massive line of customers waiting to enter on Wednesday evening.

In their post, they wrote,

"We are very grateful for the hundreds of customers who are waiting outside to join us for their pre-Thanksgiving meal. Thank you!"

Later, on Saturday, November 25, Kowloon said that Thanksgiving Eve turned into an unforeseen event as a fight occurred at the restaurant over some disagreement.

The investigation is taking place, and the police are talking to witnesses.