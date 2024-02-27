The reveal of The Fantastic Four cast broke the internet as after years of speculation Marvel Studios finally revealed who will be starring in the film. While details regarding the film are still scarce, The Thing/Ben Grimm actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach, recently was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and dished some details regarding his superhero character.

Talking about The Thing in The Fantastic Four, Ebon Moss-Bachrach revealed that the upcoming iteration of the rock-based superhero will be entirely brought to life through the use of motion capture. Aside from that, Moss-Bachrach played coy when the talk show host asked him about the plot of the film, but he did hint at the setting.

The Fantastic Four to bring The Thing to life through motion capture

When Ebon Moss-Bachrach was asked whether he would be wearing the practical The Thing suit to bring the character to life, the actor revealed that wouldn't be the case. He quickly revealed that Marvel Studios will be utilizing motion capture for The Thing in The Fantastic Four.

Before Moss-Bachrach, there have been two other live-action iterations of the character that have brought the character to life through different means. Michael Chiklis' version of the character in the 2005 Fantastic Four film and its sequel were brought to life through the use of practical effects while the 2015 Fantastic Four movie used motion capture for Jamie Bell's version of the character.

Expand Tweet

Talking about The Thing in The Fantastic Four, Moss-Bachrach had this to say:

“I think in the past they’ve done a suit. Michael Chiklis wore a suit. Apparently, the suit was really uncomfortable. It’s kind of — we’re past that, I think. That’s a little kind of cosplay. That’s a little amateur, that stuff, now, with the technology that we have. I think it’s mostly performance capture, motion capture.”

This wouldn't be out of the ordinary as Marvel Studios has used motion capture in the past to bring many of their characters to life. The most popular of the bunch being the Hulk and Thanos with the work being done on them receiving acclaim as well.

Who stars in The Fantastic Four

Expand Tweet

Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/The Thing will be joined by Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, and Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in the film. It will also be directed by Matt Shakman who has already worked with Marvel Studios on Wandavision.

Many believe that the film will be having a 1960s setting too as many hints on the cast announcement hinted towards it. Moss-Bachrach was even asked about the 60s setting, but he played coy by replying with:

“That image does seem to be 60s themed.”

This would be the third live-action reboot of Marvel's first superhero family after the first two franchises failed to be a critical and commercial success. The film will also introduce the superhero group to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Fantastic Four will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025.