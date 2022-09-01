“The first diamonds I ever owned”: Kate Moss recalls Johnny Depp’s unique way of gifting her necklace

Supermodel Kate Moss recalled the time her ex-boyfriend, Johnny Depp, gave her the first diamonds she ever owned.

While visiting her iconic looks from the past in a video interview with British Vogue, the 48-year-old star elaborated on her 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards look. During that event, she wore a white John Galliano dress with Manolo Blahnik heels and completed the look with a diamond necklace gifted to her by Depp.

"That diamond necklace Johnny gave me, they were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his a**e."

Moss revealed that the former duo was out at dinner when Depp surprised her with the diamonds:

"We were going out to dinner and he (Johnny Depp) said, 'I've got something in my bum, can you have a look,' and I was like, 'what' and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace."

In the same interview, Kate Moss also revealed that she had lost the Galliano dress and requested the current owner to return it to her.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp's former love life came to the limelight during the latter's high-profile defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp's former relationship briefly explored

One of Hollywood's most famous former "it couples," Kate Moss and Johnny Depp began dating in 1994 when George Wayne reportedly introduced them at Café Ta bac in New York.

While talking to the news outlet The Face in 2019, Wayne, who is a former Vanity Fair writer, said:

"So, Kate walks in with Naomi Campbell. They walked into this...room and Johnny Depp was sitting at the back of the restaurant having dinner with a few friends. I grabbed Kate's hand and I said, 'Come. I'm taking you right now. I want you to meet Johnny.' I just grabbed her hand and took her back there."

Recalling the incident, he added:

"I said, 'Kate, this is Johnny. Johnny, this is Kate.' And that was the end of it. I didn't think they would go on to destroy five-star hotel rooms across the globe for the next two years. But that's what happened. I just wanted to, you know, cause a little drama."

Strawberry Fields ミ☆ @sunflxwervolsix Johnny Depp and Kate Moss are two of the most beautiful people I've ever seen. Johnny Depp and Kate Moss are two of the most beautiful people I've ever seen. https://t.co/0RQShHIloX

The duo dated for four years, from 1994 to 1998, during which they made several public appearances together.

After things ended between the two, Kate Moss revealed in a 2012 Vanity Fair interview that she had a hard time coping up with the split:

“There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit … And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust.”

She added that her breakup followed “years and years of crying.”

brooke @depplyhaIIows Thinking about platonic soulmates Johnny Depp and Kate Moss again Thinking about platonic soulmates Johnny Depp and Kate Moss again https://t.co/ox5NoEWCVZ

Kate Moss even testified for Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against Amber Heard after the latter claimed that he pushed the model off the stairs when they were together.

The supermodel revealed that the duo was vacationing in Jamaica when the alleged incident occurred:

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

🏴‍☠️ willy wonka matters 🏴‍☠️ @wonkamatters

#AmberHeardIsALiar #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser Kate Moss was PISSED at Amber Heard’s lie and made the decision to testify. Johnny would never have asked her in a million years. THANK YOU QUEEN 🥹 Kate Moss was PISSED at Amber Heard’s lie and made the decision to testify. Johnny would never have asked her in a million years. THANK YOU QUEEN 🥹♥️#AmberHeardIsALiar #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser https://t.co/wqc2ocvtqy

Later, while talking on the Desert Island Discs, Moss revealed that she had to tell the truth about Depp.

