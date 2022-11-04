The First Responders latest poster show Kim Rae-won, Son Ho-jun and Gong Seung-yeun at line of duty

The First Responders official main poster has finally been released.

The First Responders is an action thriller K-drama about members of the police force, fire department, and paramedic banding together to help their community in any way they can.

The latest show poster shows the three protagonists working together for the first time. The poster depicts all three actors looking down at the camera with solemn expressions in the midst of a raging fire that has caused heavy plumes of smoke to cloud the sky above, with only the glow of the emergency vehicle lights in the distance illuminating the dim area.

Fans are excited to see how the story of bravery and sacrifice will be brought to life, as well as the realistic depiction of the collaboration between the three departments.

The show stars Gangnam Blues' Kim Rae-won, Was it Love's Son Ho Jun, and Are You Human's Gong Seung Yeon.

Kim Rae-won leads the teams in latest poster of The First Responders

SBS’ upcoming drama,The First Responders, is set to make a lasting mark on viewers as it comes powered by a seasoned cast. Highly acclaimed actor Kim Rae-won will bring to screen Jin Ho-gae, a dedicated police officer who has become a legend in the profession. Jin Ho-gae gives his all to every case he's assigned. He has an astounding arrest rate of 118% and is one of the most formidable cops in the region.

The K-drama's poster features Jin Ho-gae, who stands in the middle and stares menacingly down at the criminal who set off the chase. Standing imposingly to his right is Son Ho-jun’s character Bong Do-jin.

Son Ho-jun's character, Bong Do Jin is a brave firefighter who works tirelessly to keep his city safe and lives by the moto "there is no fire that cannot be put out." However, behind the fearless leader is a mysterious personality that has piqued the interest of viewers to learn more about him.

Next to the two men is Gong Seung-yeon, a compassionate and meticulous paramedic. Gong Seung-yeon can be seen looking alert and prepared to provide any aid that may be required to ensure that her patients are able to make it through their ordeals unscathed.

Song Seol, brought to the screen by Bulgasal: Immortal Souls' star, is a paramedic who caters to her patients with empathy. Song Seol is a sensitive person who treats even minorly injured patients with compassion. The dedicated paramedic puts her patients' well-being ahead of all other people and things in her life.

The First Responders will premiere on November 12, 2022 on SBS at 22:00 KST.

