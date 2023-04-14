The Glory actor Jung Sung-II is reportedly in talks for his first-ever leading role in the upcoming drama Guardians

South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported on April 13, 2023, that actor Jung Sung-II has been selected as the main lead an the upcoming drama. The Glory actor will play the role of the main lead in the upcoming film Guardians, according to an officer from the entertainment industry, who spoke exclusively to the outlet.

In response to the report, Jung Sung-II’s agency Key East Entertainment stated that the actor is positively considering the casting offer in Guardians. If he accepts the casting offer, this will be his first-ever lead role. So far, the actor has played supporting characters in several other series.

Guardians will present the stories of people struggling in the last bastion to make up for the imperfect laws. It will showcase the stories of probation officers who help, arrest and monitor criminals.

Jung Sung-II will reportedly play the character of probation officer Bok Tae-joo in Guardians

The upcoming drama Guardians is considered to be the first-ever K-drama to shed light on probation officers and electronic supervision made in South Korea. Many avid K-drama fans have also observed that the dark comedy-drama Prison Playbook somewhat dealt with a similar topic. It showed correction officers assigned to arrest and help criminals so that they could return back to society and turn over a new leaf.

Reportedly if Jung Sung-II accepts the casting offer, he will play the lead role of the character Bok Tae-joo. The character is a probation officer and an electronic monitor in the upcoming drama Guardians. He is known to be sincere and will do anything to deliver justice.

His main job is to report and supervise the conduct of convicted offenders who are on probation and correct their behavior. As described by the media outlet, his character does not tolerate even minor mistakes from the offenders and sends them back to prison if there is any need for it or if they commit any mistakes.

No other details of the upcoming drama, including director, screenwriter, or other cast members, have been revealed yet.

K-drama fans are excited that the actor will be playing his first-ever role as a protagonist in Guardians and they want him to accept the casting offer. They are elated that the actor has finally received due recognition and popularity after starring in the smash hit Netflix drama The Glory, where he played one of the main roles.

Fans fell in love with his character Ha Do-young in the drama where he made some of the right decisions which helped in its success. Needless to say, fans are eagerly waiting for more of his projects.

More about Jung Sung-II

South Korean actor Jung Sung-II made his acting debut in 2022 and since then has appeared in a number of dramas and movies. The actor has appeared in a number of dramas including Bad and Crazy, Our Blues, Times, Different Dreams, Birthcare Center, The Running Mates: Human Rights, and others.

Apart from dramas, Jung Sung-II is also highly active in films and is well-known for movies including A Frozen Flower, Makgeolli Girls, Unconfessional, and others. After gaining international popularity and recognition from the revenge drama The Glory, the actor was interviewed by Dazed Korea for the April issue. He has also been endorsing GMC SIERRA, was also featured in Harper’s Bazaar Korea Magazine in March.

K-Drama fans are excited to see if Jung Sung-II will be accepting the casting offer for Guardians. No filming or release date has been released yet.

