The Glory, Mask Girl, and more bag nominations at 29th Critics Choice Awards

The Glory, starring Song Hye-kyo, Han Hyo-joo's Moving, Nana's Mask Girl, and Jeon Jong-seo's Bargain, are the Korean dramas nominated for Best Foreign Language Series. The 29th Critics Choice Awards have announced the nominees for this year, and nominated K-dramas are trending on social media as fans celebrate this moment.

This auspicious award show acknowledges remarkable performances in film and television, and this year, four K-dramas have made their way to the nomination list. Many fans of the dramas nominated have shown their love and support on social media by picking their favorite ones.

The Glory, Mask Girl, and more were nominated at the 29th Critics Choice Awards

Critically acclaimed drama The Glory, starring big faces like Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Jung Sung-il, Park Sung-hoon, Shin Ye-eun, and others, has been nominated for the Best Foreign Language Series category at the 29th Critics Choice Award.

The Glory received praise and was lauded for its realistic portrayal of social issues like bullying in high school. It followed the story of a woman named Moon Dong-eun (played by Song Hye-kyo), a victim of violence at school who set out to seek revenge. The first part instilled curiosity among fans, with the show's first part released in 2022.

Following the release of the second part, The Glory accumulated over 124.46 million viewing hours within the first three days. The show reached first on Netflix's Global TOP 10 TV (non-English) chart and number 1 in multiple countries.

Netflix series Mask Girl, starring actors like Nana, Go Hyun-jung, Ahn Jae-hong, Yeom Hye Ran, Lee Jun-young, and others, was also nominated at the 29th Critics Choice Awards in the Best Foreign Language Series category.

The drama follows the story of a young woman who is a white-collar officer by day and a BJ by night. Her life is turned upside down as she gets involved in multiple murder cases. Enjoyed by millions of fans across the globe, this show also claimed the top spot on Netflix’s Global TOP 10 TV (non-English) chart.

The star-studded sci-fi action drama Moving is nominated for the Best Foreign Language Series Award. The show featured remarkable actors like Jo In-sung, Han Hyo-joo, Ryu Seung-ryong, Lee Jung-ha, Go Yoon-jung, Kim Do-hoon, Cha Tae-hoon, Kim Sung-kyung, and others.

Moving is about a group of humans possessing supernatural powers who go above and beyond to protect their children from the eyes of ordinary people. Serving an astonishing package of romance, action, thriller, and suspense, this show became the most-watched Korean series on the OTT platform Disney+.

Paramount+ mini-series Bargain, starring Jeon Jung-seo, Chang Ryul, Jin Seon-kyu, Lee Joo-young, and others, was nominated for Best Foreign Language Series at the 29th Critics Choice Awards.

The show follows a thrilling episode in the life of No Hyung-soo, a man who visits a motel to meet Park Joo-young. Ready to pay for Park Joo-young’s service, No Hyung-soo was unaware that he was put up for an auction, and numerous people bargained for his organs.