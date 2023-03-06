The Good Bad Mother reveals cast lineup and confirms premiere date

The Good Bad Mother, led by the iconic actress Ra Mi-ran and critically acclaimed star Lee Do-hyun, is all set for a groundbreaking premiere. The upcoming show recently unveiled the rest of its star-studded cast lineup and also confirmed its release date.

The Good Bad Mother is a healing comedy K-drama based on a mother-son bond. A sudden turn of events makes the son return home, which gives the mother another chance to nurture their relationship.

Reply 1988 star Ra Mi-ran will play the role of Young Soon, the single mother who operates a pig farm.

Young Soon has raised her son Kang-Ho all by herself in an abject environment. Since she was afraid that Kang-Ho would turn out to be just like her, she became a terrible mother and was extremely stern with him.

Kang-Ho, played by Lee Do-Hyun, is an adult at this point and works as a prosecutor in the government. He has turned his back on his mother, Young Soon, so he can focus on his job and keep his secrets to himself.

However, after a shocking incident turns his life upside down, he becomes a child again and returns to his childhood home.

The Good Bad Mother will premiere on April 26 on Netflix.

The Good Bad Mother also stars Ahn Eun-jin

tiya @ciseukimbap



#TheGoodBadMother #BadMom #나쁜엄마 ahn eunjin was spotted filming for the good bad mother drama. can’t wait to see you, mijoo-ya!!! ahn eunjin was spotted filming for the good bad mother drama. can’t wait to see you, mijoo-ya!!!#TheGoodBadMother #BadMom #나쁜엄마 https://t.co/E7n8UAjWeP

JTBC’s The Good Bad Mother is bound to be a sensational show with a unique storyline and diverse cast. Besides Ra Mi-ran and Lee Do-hyun, playing the lead role is Ahn Eun-jin, who brings to the screen the character of Kang Ho’s childhood best friend, Mi Joo.

Mi Joo is a kindhearted and morally upright person who is troubled by the injustice that happens around her. Her life is turned upside down when she meets Kang Ho again after he transforms into a child again.

Alchemy of Souls’ star Yoo In-soo will portray the role of Bang Sam-shik, the village's troublemaker. Bang Sam Shik is a good-natured individual who radiates a highly invigorating spirit. As a result, parents and neighbors who are watching on can't help but click their tongues in displeasure at him.

I Can Hear Your Voice star Jung Woong-in will feature in The Good Bad Mother as Oh Tae-soo, a prosecutor who has switched professions to become an assemblyman.

The internationally acclaimed star of Prison Playbook Choi Moo-sung will depict the character of Song Woo-byuk, a business tycoon heading the Woo Byuk Group. Song Woo-byuk uses Kang Ho to get closer to Oh Tae-soo.

Then there are the other people living in the hamlet, each of whom brings their own unique characteristics and hues to the drama.

Mrs. Park, the mother of Bang Sam-sik and the proprietor of the village mill, is portrayed by Seo Yi-sook in the drama. Kim Won-hae will contribute his humorous abilities to the drama as his character as the old village chief takes on all of the responsibility for the community.

