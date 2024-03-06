"The graphic team was not playing around": HYBE Labels releases BTS J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET main poster, sending fans into a frenzy

BIGHIT MUSIC released the main poster of BTS J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET on March 6, 2024 (KST). J-Hope is featured in mid-dancing motion in the latest poster with a red backdrop. A six-part documentary series documenting the musician's street dancing adventure, which takes him to places like Osaka, Paris, New York, Seoul, and Gwangju, will premiere on March 28.

Concurrently, the idol's special six-track album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, will be released on March 29. It features a number of artists like Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin, J.Cole, and more.

Fans were stunned to see the new poster released by BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE) due to its captivating artistic appeal. One fan wrote on X,

"The graphic team was not playing around making this poster was serious business to them"

"Work of art": Fans lavish praise on the graphically appealing main poster of J-Hope's upcoming docuseries

Fans observed a statement by J-Hope that was etched on the top right corner of the poster. The musician had elaborated that his roots would always be soaked in street dancing—where he comes from. He wrote,

"It’s because if you were to ask about who I am or my roots the answer would be street dance. When I reflect on the memories of dancing, where I focused on myself caring for nothing around except music. In a sweat, I can recall my past. That is who I am now and this is one of the reasons why I am pursuing street dance now."

Fans couldn't resist their enthusiasm when BANGTANTV unveiled the teaser trailer for the new docuseries HOPE ON THE STREET on February 29, 2024. In the teaser video, J-Hope said he had forgotten how much he used to enjoy dancing. He also said how he originally intended to use his documentary to reflect back on my dancing.

Ultimately, he discovered the solution by singing and dancing, declaring that everything is a process of acquiring new knowledge. The Arson rapper-songwriter stated in his teaser that he has rediscovered his childhood love of dancing. The teaser also included a brief overview of his trips to several places and his encounters with dancers.

From the teaser video to the main poster to the album designs, J-Hope has immaculately structured his second solo release and has weaved his personality into the intricacies of the album and docuseries. Despite serving actively in the military, the artist worked hard to put together everything beforehand to be released later.

Fans lauded the meticulous design of the graphic poster that brought out the street dancer side of the BTS idol.

According to a press release, the six tracks on the EP exhibit J-Hope's diversity and musical aptitude across a wide range of soundscapes and tones. It also includes several special guests, such as bandmate Jungkook on I Wonder, Benny Blanco and Chic's Nile Rodgers on Lock/Unlock, and a dance version of What If starring Jinbo the SuperFreak.

The EP ends with NEURON, which features Yoonmirae and South Korean hip-hop veteran Gaeko of Dynamic Duo, along with Gwangju's dance group Neuron Crew—the beginning of Jung Hoseok as known to his fans.

The docuseries will be released worldwide on Prime Video and TVING on March 28, 2024, and the album will be released on March 29.