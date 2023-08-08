"Welcome back King": Fans lavish praise on Lee Jun-ho for his thoughtful gesture at Gimpo International Airport

On August 7, 2023, South Korean actor Lee Jun-ho arrived at Gimpo International Airport after wrapping up his scheduled activity, the 2023 Arena Tour Mata Aeruhi, which was held in Japan.

Lee Jun-ho's recent drama, King The Land, concluded with its highest viewership ratings to date. Nielsen Korea reported an impressive average nationwide rating of 13.8 percent for the series finale, setting a new personal record for the drama where Jun-ho acted alongside Lim YoonA.

As the actor arrived at Gimpo International Airport recently, fans observed that despite being tired, he was considerate of the other people present there. He requested them to not crowd the place and further warned the crowd to give space to a kid who was roaming carelessly around the airport.

Netizens took to social media to welcome him back.

Fans left moved as Lee Jun-ho continues to look out for them even when he's tired

When Lee Jun-ho finally arrived in South Korea after concluding his performance in the Arena Tour Mata Aeruhi, he was welcomed by a huge crowd at Gimpo International Airport. While he was guarded by two bodyguards, many fans felt it was not enough and that Lee Jun-ho's agency should hire more security for him.

As he arrived at the airport, the idol waved at fans and continued bowing, a form of respect in Korean culture. At one point, he asked the crowd to look out for a kid who seemed to be at a risk of getting hurt. Later, the actor walked slowly to his car, and fans observed that he looked very tired.

Despite the exhaustion, however, the idol did not forget to wave back at fans right until the moment he entered the car. This caring gesture left fans emotional and they took to social media to talk about the same.

The fact that he had to say it himself that "there's a child" in the crowd why can't everyone just look around he actually looked tired so IDK what to feel abt this situation, pls be careful



Junho : "child, child"
The fact that he had to say it himself that "there's a child" in the crowd why can't everyone just look around he actually looked tired so IDK what to feel abt this situation, pls be careful

Ms Random @randomnessis He looks so tired but and the crowd not make it easy for him. Careful guys, and rest well our star 🥹 twitter.com/daisy_talks/st…

Meanwhile, Lee Jun-ho has gained a massive fan following with the hit Netflix series King The Land, where he played the role of a wealthy CEO, Go Won. Go Won, the successor of the King Group, is known for his distaste for insincere smiles. With his exceptional intellect, grace, and captivating charm, he effortlessly draws people's attention.

However, despite having it all, he finds himself utterly clueless when it comes to dating. When he meets Lim YoonA's character, Cheong Sa-rang, in the drama, he learns many things, including how to love others.

In other news, he also made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series Celebrity.

More about Lee Jun-ho

Lee Jun-ho, also known as Junho, is a multi-talented South Korean singer, songwriter, dancer, composer, and actor. As a member of the renowned South Korean boy band 2PM, he has gained widespread recognition.

He ventured into acting in 2013, making his debut in the Korean movie Cold Eyes. Since then, he has appeared in various notable dramas like Good Manager, Rain or Shine, Wok of Love, and King the Land. Notably, his role in the historical drama The Red Sleeve earned him the prestigious Best Actor Award for Television at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards.

The actor is currently in talks to star in the upcoming drama Cashero.