"The grossest display of misogyny ever": Kanye birthday party sushi video sparks outrage as rapper practices Nyotaimori 

Kanye West has left netizens alarmed after serving sushi on naked women at his birthday party. On June 10, the rapper celebrated turning 46 years old alongside his new partner Biance Censori, his eldest daughter North West and other party attendees. In photos and videos of the event that was shared across social media platforms, netizens noticed that women were lying bare on the dining table covered in sushi, which is an ancient Japanese method of serving sushi. In response to the same, one person wrote online:

In the viral videos, one could see a woman baring it all and lying down on a dining table. Sushi platters were placed between her legs with food on her chest, torso and chest as well. She was facing face-up on the table and appeared calm. Netizens also noted how Kanye West’s 10-year-old daughter was near the dining table. In one video, she appeared shocked by looking at the naked woman on the table. She was also seen grabbing a piece of sushi and giving it to Censori.

For those unversed, this is not something Kanye West came up with. The method of serving sushi comes from the Japanese Nyotaimori tradition. The concept dates back to the 1600s. It became immensely popular during the Edo period where Japanese warriors and samurais would visit geisha houses to enjoy Nyotaimori.

It is important to note that s*x is not being offered with this method of serving sushi. But, it has been called an art which combines food and sensuality.

Although women often lie on the table covered in sushi, there is a male alternative to the same as well that is called nantaimori.

Netizens respond to Kanye West taking part in Nyotaimori

Internet users were outraged by what they saw. Many found it degrading towards women and were not pleased to see the women objectified. Netizens slammed the Famous singer relentlessly. A few comments online read:

RKK108 @rkk108 @OliLondonTV Wait I thought he found Jesus! Hmmm @OliLondonTV Wait I thought he found Jesus! Hmmm

Jose Salinas @JoseSal58028696 @OliLondonTV And they called this man a Christian!? And he was invited to Lakewood!!!??? @OliLondonTV And they called this man a Christian!? And he was invited to Lakewood!!!???

ReclaimYourThrone @ReclaimTweets @OliLondonTV I just don’t like how he brought his daughters amongst the wickedness @OliLondonTV I just don’t like how he brought his daughters amongst the wickedness 👑

Kanye West’s strange antics do not stop there. Recently, the rapper-designer hosted a Sunday Service congregation at Los Angeles. Pictures of the same went viral across social media and left many alarmed. One could see guests and choir members wearing white robes and food was served on autopsy-styled tables. No utensils were in sight, and it seems like invitees had to eat the food with their plane hands.

Some dishes which were available included watermelon, chicken, salmon, steak and ice cream.

At the time of writing this article, either parties involved had not responded to the backlash the parties had acquired.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in a private ceremony back in January however, the couple do not have a marriage certificate that would make their union legal. The wedding comes just two months after West and his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce.

Censori joined Yeezy’s company back in November 2020. She holds a masters degree in building design and graduated from Melbourne University. She has since become the Head of Architecture for Yeezy. The pair have been spotted by the paparazzi several times since their wedding.

