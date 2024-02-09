“The idol of idols for a reason”: Fans rejoice as Taehyung gets selected as the #1 Most Successful & Popular Idol in 2024 by The Next Hint

BTS member Kim Taehyung is all over social media, as the singer has been named the No. 1 most successful and popular K-pop idol of this year. The Next Hint, an American media publication, released a list of the 12 most successful and popular K-pop idols in 2024.

Kim Taehyung made his solo debut with the highly anticipated album Layover in September 2023. The singer has been receiving praise and love from fans as they could not get over the music, which showcased the individual side of his artistry.

While describing the success of the BTS member, the media outlet wrote:

“Kim Taehyung, or V, is the man we were looking for. He is indeed handsome and steals the hearts of many. Of course, V is the most popular and renowned face in the whole K-pop music industry, all thanks to his performing skills on the stage. Almost every K-pop fan knows his name and adores him as their idol. To tell the truth, V has his army”.

Meanwhile, fans have taken over social media to express their pride in the member, as a user on the X said, “The idol of idols for a reason.”

“We are so proud of you”: Fans celebrate as Taehyung topped Next Hint's 12 Most Successful and Popular K-Pop Idols in 2024 list

On February 9, The New Hint released a list of K-pop idols who have had a huge impact on the global audience and have been seeing a rise in their solo success this year. BTS member Kim Taehyung ranked No. 1 on this list, following artists like BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé, Jungkook, and more.

V’s first solo album, Layover, surpassed over 1 billion streams on the music service platform Spotify within just four months of its official release. It is also the fastest album by a K-pop solo artist to have all the tracks surpassed 50 million listens on Spotify within 72 days of its release.

Apart from showing his vocal prowess and performing skills, the Slow Dancing singer has a strong social media presence, as he boasts 63.9 million followers on Instagram. He is an official global ambassador for the luxury brand CELINE as well as the jewelry brand Cartier. He was also named the ambassador of the South Korean coffee chain Compose in December last year.

Agreeing with Next Hint's list, fans of the Rainy Days singer have taken over social media to celebrate this moment. They shared their hearts and extended their unwavering support for the K-pop idol while he served in the military.

In other news, on February 5, 2024, Kim Taehyung bagged an award in the Best Artist category in the United Kingdom region. This category honored the artist for 'The Hottest K-POP Wave’ at the 2023 Ten Asia Top 10 Awards (TTA).

