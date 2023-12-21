"THE IMPACT": Fans rejoice as K-media reports BTS Jungkook's LIVE as the most viewed on Weverse, with a surge of 46% stay-time

On December 21, 2023, the BTS ARMY got another reason to rejoice as South Korean media outlet Ten Asia reported that BTS' Jungkook came on top of the 2023 Weverse Fandom Trend.

Global K-pop enthusiasts frequent the Weverse app every three days, as recorded in 2023. In addition, their average stay increased by 46%, and BTS member Jungkook's live stream was the most viewed across the world.

Weverse Fandom Trends evaluates important aspects of fandom, such as its expansion and the state of fan-artist contact, using information like cumulative subscriptions, the quantity of material produced, and the total number of views on that particular piece of content.

ARMYs swell with pride due to the app's 46% increase in stay time and tweets "Will Weverse survive without Jungkook?"

Weverse Company announced the '2023 Weverse Fandom Trend' on December 21, stating that fans utilized Weverse actively for community activities, video media watching, and merchandise purchases. Users used the app for an average of 250 minutes a month in 2023, up 46% from 171 minutes the previous year.

In addition, 10.2 visit days on average were recorded each month, a 10.4% rise from 9.2 days the previous year. It indicates a greater level of fan immersion. Nearly 20% of the total was also determined to be "super fans," or those who come more than 20 days a month.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook has become worldwide renowned for his abrupt Weverse live streams. From falling asleep in front of a staggering 6 million viewers to cooking his favorite dishes in front of his fans via live streaming, the Seven singer had come on LIVE more than 40 times on the app in 2023 alone.

His shenanigans during the live streams have also attained international notoriety since they were also mentioned by Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show, where Jungkook was invited to promote his debut solo album on November 6, 2023.

Furthermore, Korean media Ten Asia reported that Jungkook's "How have you been?" Weverse LIVE has the highest real-time views in 2023, with over 16.3 million views.

In 2023, the app has also been a hotspot for the K-pop fanbase worldwide. The expansion and current stats of Weverse further solidify its standpoint as the most preferred fan-artist communication app.

The app has continued to develop steadily, averaging 10.5 Million Monthly Active Users (MAU) in the third quarter after surpassing 10 million MAU at the end of July 2023. With 113 million app downloads as of November, it has an unmatched standing among global fandom networks.

Over 90% of Weverse's subscribers are international as of December 2023, with the service available in 245 countries and territories. This year's top-added nations for new subscribers were China, South Korea, the Philippines, Brazil, and India.

Additionally, China, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan—all of which are in Central Asia—saw the fastest growth rate in new customers. This indicates that K-pop is becoming more and more popular worldwide.

Meanwhile, BTS Jungkook enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, to serve his 18-month mandatory service period. Jungkook's first picture, along with his bandmate Jimin, attending a lecture inside the military base, went viral after a few days of their enlistment.