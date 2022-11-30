“The justice system is flawed against men”: Kanye $200K a month child support settlement sparks raging online debate

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reportedly reached a settlement in their ongoing divorce battle, avoiding a trial that was set to take place in December.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by TMZ, the former couple will get joint custody with “equal access” to their four children.

RapTV @Rap JUST IN: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian have settled their divorce, with Kim getting $200k a month in child support JUST IN: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian have settled their divorce, with Kim getting $200k a month in child support‼️ https://t.co/2IP3y85ILY

While neither party will pay the other spousal support, Ye has reportedly been asked to provide $200K a month for child support. As per the settlement documents, Kardashian and West will split their children’s medical, security, and educational expenses.

The exes will also pay their respective debts and will be keeping their property assets separate as per their prenuptial agreement. The pair have also reportedly agreed to resolve future disputes over children, if any, with mediation.

RapTV @Rap They will have equal access to their children, but sources with direct knowledge say Kim will have the kids the lions share of the time



Via: TMZ They will have equal access to their children, but sources with direct knowledge say Kim will have the kids the lions share of the timeVia: TMZ

However, if one of them fails to take part in the mediation activity, the other party will be allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default. As news of Kardashian and West’s divorce settlement broke online, the child support agreement left the internet divided.

While some sided with the court’s decision, others argued that the settlement was unfair to Kanye and claimed that the “justice system is flawed against men”:

Employed Entrepreneur @TayOnTech . Kanye supposed to not take care of kids cause she got her own money? They agreed on no spousal support, so obviously it was truly about the kids. People killing me w/ Kim a billionaire why is she getting child support. Kanye supposed to not take care of kids cause she got her own money? They agreed on no spousal support, so obviously it was truly about the kids. People killing me w/ Kim a billionaire why is she getting child support 😂😂😂. Kanye supposed to not take care of kids cause she got her own money? They agreed on no spousal support, so obviously it was truly about the kids.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021, nearly seven years after their marriage. The pair mutually agreed to end their marriage citing “irreconcilable differences” in April of that same year.

Kardashian was declared legally single on March 2, 2022, after urging the court to rush the divorce proceedings.

Twitter reacts to Kanye West’s child support settlement in Kim Kardashian divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce settlement left the internet divided (Image via Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were both declared legally single in March 2022 on the former’s request. Although the decision marked the end of their eight-year marriage, the duo were supposed to enter a trial on December 14 over custody and property issues.

However, the exes decided to settle the divorce battle by agreeing to have joint custody and equal access of their children. The pair also waived spousal support and decided to split the medical, educational, and security expenses of their four children equally between themselves.

Meanwhile, Ye was asked to give $200,000 in child support to Kardashian by the first of every month. In the wake of the decision, netizens took to Twitter to react to the settlement. Many also called out Kardashian for accepting child support from her former husband despite being a billionaire herself:

Maj Toure @MAJTOURE



Kim’s a billionaire, is it imperative she receives that amount? #KanyeWest and #KimKardashian have settled their divorce. Ye will pay Kim $200k a month for child support.Kim’s a billionaire, is it imperative she receives that amount? #KanyeWest and #KimKardashian have settled their divorce. Ye will pay Kim $200k a month for child support. Kim’s a billionaire, is it imperative she receives that amount?

Karo Gizmo Jighere @Gizmojigs Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has settled their divorce and Kanye will be paying her $200k monthly for child support,all the feminists are quiet now.

The justice system is rigged against men in the US,and the system rigged against men everywhere.

Divorce is a lucrative business Kanye West and Kim Kardashian has settled their divorce and Kanye will be paying her $200k monthly for child support,all the feminists are quiet now.The justice system is rigged against men in the US,and the system rigged against men everywhere.Divorce is a lucrative business

AR15THEDEMON @AR15thed3mon Kim kardashian getting 2.4M a year from child support from kanye west makes no sense at all. Kim kardashian getting 2.4M a year from child support from kanye west makes no sense at all.

Debating Hip-Hop @DebatingHipHop_ Kim Kardashian has generational wealth and is getting 200k a month from Kanye for child support??? greed is crazy Kim Kardashian has generational wealth and is getting 200k a month from Kanye for child support??? greed is crazy

Evan Turner @thekidet Kanye paying Kim 200k a month for child support just doesn’t sit right with me.. Kanye paying Kim 200k a month for child support just doesn’t sit right with me..

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia



Child support should be for mothers who can't take care of the kids?



So how much is Kim's share in this support?



Men are trying sha $200K child support per month to be paid by Kanye to Kim when Kim herself is a billionaire & even with the kids?Child support should be for mothers who can't take care of the kids?So how much is Kim's share in this support?Men are trying sha $200K child support per month to be paid by Kanye to Kim when Kim herself is a billionaire & even with the kids? Child support should be for mothers who can't take care of the kids? So how much is Kim's share in this support? Men are trying sha 😭😭

𝕋𝔼𝔼 @returnofthetee Kim K asking for child support from Kanye like she not a billionaire is insane. That man just lost millions too. Kim K asking for child support from Kanye like she not a billionaire is insane. That man just lost millions too.

draco @dracoochanel the fact kim puttin kanye on child support when he supports his children and the judge approving it just shows how much power white women hold. this is why i express the importance of black men protecting themselves in biracial relationships. the fact kim puttin kanye on child support when he supports his children and the judge approving it just shows how much power white women hold. this is why i express the importance of black men protecting themselves in biracial relationships.

😵 @MsCareystan The Fact that Kim is richer than Kanye and he still has to pay 200k a month in Child support The Fact that Kim is richer than Kanye and he still has to pay 200k a month in Child support https://t.co/eNJcZTYud1

Yadidi @_yadidi Kanye gotta pay $200k in child support a month???? For Kim to leave them kids with the nanny?? Don’t they live across the street from each other or something? Lordt Kanye gotta pay $200k in child support a month???? For Kim to leave them kids with the nanny?? Don’t they live across the street from each other or something? Lordt https://t.co/E0WF7caLFE

However, several others also sided with the court’s decision and argued that Ye paying for child support is fair due to his responsibilities as a father:

Cow Girl @Msnyaguthii I think men don't understand what child support is for, Kim has money yes but those are Kanye's kids, they are his responsibility and he has to take care of them. It doesn't matter how much money the mother of your children has, you still should pay your children's bills. I think men don't understand what child support is for, Kim has money yes but those are Kanye's kids, they are his responsibility and he has to take care of them. It doesn't matter how much money the mother of your children has, you still should pay your children's bills.

Shortstuff @weak_spell Child support is mostly about the non-custodial parent paying the custodial parent money to help cater for the child's needs. It doesn't matter if the custodial parent is rich y'all still share parental responsibility. I see y'all mad Kanye will be paying Kim 20M every monthChild support is mostly about the non-custodial parent paying the custodial parent money to help cater for the child's needs. It doesn't matter if the custodial parent is rich y'all still share parental responsibility. I see y'all mad Kanye will be paying Kim 20M every month😂😂Child support is mostly about the non-custodial parent paying the custodial parent money to help cater for the child's needs. It doesn't matter if the custodial parent is rich y'all still share parental responsibility.

🧚🏽‍♂️ @khy_jk I’m so confused about why people are bashing Kim for the amount of child support that Kanye has to pay. It was a SETTLEMENT as in, they AGREED on an amount to pay… I’m so confused about why people are bashing Kim for the amount of child support that Kanye has to pay. It was a SETTLEMENT as in, they AGREED on an amount to pay…

vashti @Vash_Offo Kanye west doesn’t care that he is paying Kim Kardashian 200k for child support. I don’t even know why black women are involving themselves in this conversation, he would literally run y’all over with his car. Why are y’all bothered? Kanye west doesn’t care that he is paying Kim Kardashian 200k for child support. I don’t even know why black women are involving themselves in this conversation, he would literally run y’all over with his car. Why are y’all bothered?

7 January. 😍🎉 @Gorthan_Sir Kim Kardashian should not receive child support because she's richer than Kanye? Eh!! Did she impregnate herself?



She has proved she is already the primary caregiver, he must do his part!!! Kim Kardashian should not receive child support because she's richer than Kanye? Eh!! Did she impregnate herself? She has proved she is already the primary caregiver, he must do his part!!!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating in 2012. They got engaged on the former’s birthday on October 21, 2013, and tied the knot the following year. The pair shares four children together - North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3).

According to TMZ, West was reportedly seen picking up North from school and visiting a mall with her following the divorce settlement with Kardashian. The father-daughter duo were seen in an SUV and were later photographed entering the mall through a Macy's.

Poll : 0 votes