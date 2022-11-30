“The justice system is flawed against men”: Kanye $200K a month child support settlement sparks raging online debate

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reportedly reached a settlement in their ongoing divorce battle, avoiding a trial that was set to take place in December.
According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by TMZ, the former couple will get joint custody with “equal access” to their four children.
While neither party will pay the other spousal support, Ye has reportedly been asked to provide $200K a month for child support. As per the settlement documents, Kardashian and West will split their children’s medical, security, and educational expenses.
The exes will also pay their respective debts and will be keeping their property assets separate as per their prenuptial agreement. The pair have also reportedly agreed to resolve future disputes over children, if any, with mediation.
However, if one of them fails to take part in the mediation activity, the other party will be allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default. As news of Kardashian and West’s divorce settlement broke online, the child support agreement left the internet divided.
While some sided with the court’s decision, others argued that the settlement was unfair to Kanye and claimed that the “justice system is flawed against men”:
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021, nearly seven years after their marriage. The pair mutually agreed to end their marriage citing “irreconcilable differences” in April of that same year.
Kardashian was declared legally single on March 2, 2022, after urging the court to rush the divorce proceedings.
Twitter reacts to Kanye West’s child support settlement in Kim Kardashian divorce
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were both declared legally single in March 2022 on the former’s request. Although the decision marked the end of their eight-year marriage, the duo were supposed to enter a trial on December 14 over custody and property issues.
However, the exes decided to settle the divorce battle by agreeing to have joint custody and equal access of their children. The pair also waived spousal support and decided to split the medical, educational, and security expenses of their four children equally between themselves.
Meanwhile, Ye was asked to give $200,000 in child support to Kardashian by the first of every month. In the wake of the decision, netizens took to Twitter to react to the settlement. Many also called out Kardashian for accepting child support from her former husband despite being a billionaire herself:
However, several others also sided with the court’s decision and argued that Ye paying for child support is fair due to his responsibilities as a father:
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating in 2012. They got engaged on the former’s birthday on October 21, 2013, and tied the knot the following year. The pair shares four children together - North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3).
According to TMZ, West was reportedly seen picking up North from school and visiting a mall with her following the divorce settlement with Kardashian. The father-daughter duo were seen in an SUV and were later photographed entering the mall through a Macy's.