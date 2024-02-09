“The King you are Taehyung”: Fans elated as BTS’ V becomes the most followed K-pop soloist on Spotify with 17M followers

BTS' Taehyung has climbed to the top of another milestone, this time on Spotify. As of February 9, 2024, it was announced that V has become the most followed Korean solo artist on the platform, boasting 17 million followers. This achievement is attributed to the immense support from fans, who have contributed to his staggering 2.2 billion streams, particularly from his solo album Layover.

Surpassing his bandmates RM and Jimin in follower count, Taehyung's success on Spotify adds to the list of accomplishments he's achieved, even during his military service. Fans continue to swell with pride as he continues to shine in the music industry, even in his absence.

Since the release of V's album Layover on September 8, 2023, the songs from the album have experienced steady, organic growth. Evidently, the BTS star has taken a hands-on approach to promoting his music, relying less on the backing of his entertainment company, HYBE, and instead leveraging his influence. He sought out partnerships with other brands and appearances on shows to advertise and promote his album songs effectively.

V's recent achievement of attaining 17 million followers on Spotify makes him the first and only Korean pop soloist to achieve this feat. This achievement is particularly noteworthy, considering that gaining followers on Spotify is typically more challenging than accumulating streams.

While streaming numbers may often be higher, gaining followers requires deeper engagement and appreciation for an artist's entire music catalog. Following an artist on Spotify indicates a genuine appreciation for their music and a willingness to support them consistently.

In the world of music streaming, BTS' Taehyung has continued to solidify his position despite being in the military. In January 2024 alone, he has amassed over 208 million streams on Spotify. This milestone further displays his status as one of the most influential artists in the industry today.

Beyond his musical achievements, V's influence extends to social media, where he has emerged as one of the most liked male figures on Instagram in 2024. With a massive figure of 39.1 million likes spread across just three posts, the BTS star has garnered an impressive following, rivaling even the likes of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Moreover, Taehyung's global impact is reflected in his status as the most searched individual worldwide on various platforms.

Taehyung's success on Spotify is an extraordinary achievement, with his album Layover reaching new heights in streaming numbers. The album itself has crossed over 1.1 billion streams, with standout tracks such as Love Me Again and Slow Dancing captivating listeners around the globe.

Love Me Again has even earned the distinction of entering the Top 10 most streamed songs by a K-pop soloist in Spotify history, making fans prouder of the BTS member.

Here are some of the ways fans expressed their pride about the singer's achievememt:

As Taehyung will continue to flatter audiences with his soulful vocals and performances after his military discharge, his influence shows no signs of waning. Until then, fans are trying to find comfort in all these released songs, giving new wings to V's achievement each day. With each new achievement, he reaffirms his status as a musical powerhouse and a global icon.

