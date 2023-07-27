"The main character was here" - ARMYs gush over BTS' SUGA as he attends Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event

On July 26, 2023, BTS' SUGA graced the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, much to the delight of fans who were eagerly waiting to see him.

SUGA attended the event as Samsung's global brand ambassador, not as a performer but to promote the brand, winning fans' hearts with his adorable presence. Several other prominent K-pop idols were also in attendance, making the event a star-studded affair.

BTS' SUGA stuns fans with his appearance and adorable behavior at the Samsung event

As an indigenous South Korean company, BTS is undoubtedly the most prestigious brand ambassador for Samsung. SUGA's support for Samsung has been evident long before the group's sponsorship, making him an original supporter of the world-renowned tech brand.

During the high-scale event, the idol was seen seated in the front row and engaging in conversations with the brand's esteemed and most important representatives, showcasing his high profile and genuine interest in the event.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event introduced their newly launched flip phone, and it kicked off with SUGA's song Daechwita playing as the opening song, which had SUGA blushing. The event also telecasted a YouTube video featuring SUGA titled "Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2023: Light Up Seoul," further adding to his prominence during the event.

Dressed in a formal outfit, SUGA's long hair and dazzling visuals captured the fans' hearts. SUGA, dressed in a dark grey blazer suit with a sky blue striped shirt inside, became the event's main attraction, with the camera often focusing on him and projecting his image on the big screen.

One amusing moment during the event was when Suga humorously displayed his Samsung phone with a cover that read "D-DAY," subtly promoting both Samsung and his recent album's name.

SUGA's subtle promotion of Samsung was also evident during his recent world concert tour for the album D-DAY. When a fan offered their iPhone to take a picture with him, SUGA humorously declined, stating, "No iPhone, only Samsung," playfully reinforcing his loyalty to the brand.

Fans were thrilled to see their favorite idol after a long time and couldn't resist showering him with praise, expressing their love and pride for him and his accomplishments through social media.

uncle yoongi⁷ @Yunkiminyoon I need to talk to whoever dress up him or choose the outfit for him bcs how dare they unbotton the inner shirt like... hello? it's not healthy for my heart. twitter.com/pm5_twt/status…

Samsung's admiration for SUGA has been recognized, leading the company to collaborate with the talented artist on one of their most iconic ringtones, now the default tune. Over The Horizon, released in August 2022, stands as a testament to the fruitful partnership between the brand and the BTS member, attracting users worldwide with its melody.

Apart from the BTS star, other glorious and well-known K-pop stars also graced the event, including the entire Stray Kids group, TWICE's Jeongyeon, IVE's Wonyoung, and Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was a grand affair with stars shining brightly, and SUGA's presence and promotional efforts for Samsung added an extra sparkle, making it an unforgettable experience for fans and tech enthusiasts.