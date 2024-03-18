The Ministry of Sports is reported to seek BTS to promote the 2034 FIFA World Cup in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the next 10 years

On March 18, 2024, an X user, Concerts Saudi, shared an update on their account stating that the Ministry of Sports was reportedly trying to contact the international band BTS to promote the 2034 FIFA World Cup in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over ten years.

FIFA World Cup, also known as World Cup, is an international association football competition held every four years since the inception of the tournament in 1930. From 2026 onwards, 48 teams will take part in the upcoming matches. Argentina is ruling the scene with their third win at the 2022 tournament held in Qatar.

Expand Tweet

Saudi Arabia reportedly plans to promote the 2034 FIFA World Cup through the biggest boy band, BTS

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 25th FIFA World Cup, 2034, is set to be hosted in Saudi Arabia as it became the only nation to submit a bid in time for FIFA's deadline of 31 October 2023. The Middle Eastern country joined the race to conduct the international football tournament after the announcement that the 2034 FWC would be confined to Asia and Oceania only. Saudi Arabia will emerge as the second Gulf country after Qatar to host the FIFA World Cup.

Observing BTS's worldwide popularity and influence, the Ministry of Sports is reportedly in the process of getting a contract with the septet to promote FWC 2034 over ten years. According to the details provided by the user Concerts Saudi and translated by the X user mhereonlyforbts, they have not yet concluded any agreement. It further stated:

"The Ministry of Sports seeks to contract with the international band BTS to promote the 2034 FIFA World Cup in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the next ten years. Sponsorship includes presenting the opening ceremony."

If the group accepts the contract with the Ministry of Sports, they will promote FIFA World Cup 2034 in advance and over ten years before the scheduled tournament. As the news broke, fans were excited and stated that even Saudi Arabia is aware of the longevity of BTS and the impact they could create over the years. It will help them promote FWC 2034 on a global scale and earn massive amounts of revenue as well, pertaining to the huge fanbase of the group.

So far, only Jungkook has made history in K-pop by performing Dreamers at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony in Qatar. It will be interesting to see how the group contributes to the opening ceremony of FWC 2034.

On March 1, 2024, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation formally launched a bid campaign to host the 2034 FWC and revealed the slogan 'Growing. Together,' a logo, and more. The tournament is reported to be held from November to December 2034.

BTS members are currently enlisted for their mandatory military service and are expected to be discharged by 2025.