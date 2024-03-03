“The name even gives it away”: Fan theories abound linking The Rapper Who Got Shot In The Heel to Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s situation

Social media platforms have witnessed a lineup of reactions after the poster for The Rapper Who Got Shot in the Heel started trending. The reason has been the film's links to the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, where the latter was sentenced to 10 years in 2023.

The teaser of The Rapper Who Got Shot in the Heel was released around five months ago, and the description of the video stated:

"Music artist Raven The Stallion, her assistant/best friend Chelsea, and their "friend' Multi platinum recording artist Cory Payne are leaving a pool party, and things got really intense inside of the truck."

However, the film's poster has also led to speculations that it might be based on the shooting incident of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. One of the reasons has been the characters' names that resemble the people involved in the incident.

Netizens have already shared their reactions in the comments section of Daily Loud on X, with one writing that the film's title already reveals the truth.

The Rapper Who Got Shot in the Heel poster leads to fan theories related to the film's storyline

The poster and teaser for The Rapper Who Got Shot in the Heel is officially out but the film's release date remains unknown. Ever since the film's teaser was revealed, it attracted a lot of criticism, with some claiming that it was trying to make a joke of what happened with Megan Thee Stallion.

Meanwhile, the fans are now trying to predict what could be the central premise, and others are pointing out that the name of Megan was changed to "Raven The Stallion."

The Rapper Who Got Shot in the Heel has been helmed by Alvin Gray and produced under 9/10 Productions Film. Gray has already responded to the trailer criticism in December last year when he shared a video on his official Instagram page.

He started by saying that the film is not intended to make fun of "domestic violence" or the situation of an individual getting hurt. He claimed that he would never do anything like that and added:

"I was intrigued by that whole thing. Because – this is my opinion, personally – a lot of things didn't make sense. Guilty, not guilty, whatever the case may be, certain things just didn't make sense to me which is intriguing. That's how I am as a filmmaker."

While fans have been sharing their predictions about the plot through social media, the producer and director have yet to respond to the same so far.