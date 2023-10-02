The narcissist playing the victim”: Fans rally behind Razvan amidst break up with Amanda on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All brought news about Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi, who have had a controversial but captivating journey in the latest installment of the show.

Amanda, a widowed mother of two from Louisiana, unexpectedly found love in Razvan, a social media sensation from Romania. However, their initially promising relationship encountered turbulent waters, leading to a breakup following Amanda's return to the United States in the finale. Amanda confirmed that Razvan initiated this breakup, with fans attributing it to their divergent life choices and aspirations.

The turning point was when Amanda confessed to having flirted with someone else. Emotionally invested fans were left enraged with Amanda's behavior during the season 6 Tell All episode, with many deeming her a "narcissist" and calling her out on her toxic actions and choices.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All - What happened between Amanda and Razvan?

Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi's relationship, portrayed vividly in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, has been a rollercoaster journey, gripping viewers with its ups and downs.

This seemingly unlikely connection between the two blossomed into what appeared to be a long-distance love story. However, this supposed fairytale took a tumultuous turn, marked by profound bouts of jealousy, divergent life aspirations, and a whirlwind visit to Romania that would test the very core of their relationship.

From Amanda's initial hesitation and jealousy-driven conflicts, to Razvan's fervent desire for more children that further fueled their disputes, this relationship had fans enthralled and emotionally invested in every twist and turn of Amanda and Razvan's tumultuous journey.

As season 6 unfolded, Amanda's actions, including her confession about being flirtatious with another man and her comparisons of Razvan to her deceased husband turned their once-promising relationship into one fraught with tension.

Fans were shocked at the lack of regret and other traits Amanda showcased throughout the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 Tell All — ultimately leading to widespread support for Razvan's decision to end the relationship.

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6 also stepped into the spotlight, passionately advocating for Razvan.

Her stance garnered appreciation from fans, who took to social media to state that despite the show's attempt to depict Jasmine as the antagonist, it was Amanda who was "the actual villain" on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6.

By the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 6, especially following the Tell All, Amanda's actions had left an indelible mark, and it was Razvan who emerged as the unexpected hero.

Fans fervently believe that Razvan is destined for stardom as an entertainer in the United States, and they are elated that he chose his career path by walking away from a toxic relationship.