The Nike Dunk Low Gingham Yellow sneakers sparks hilarious comments: “New Grandmas Tablecloth”

The all-time favorite Nike Dunk Low will be soon arriving dressed in the Gingham Yellow colorway. A wide range of Nike Dunk Low versions will see releases in the next few months of 2023 with various attractive colorways, and the "Gingham Yellow" colorway is one of them. The release date hasn't been confirmed by the sneaker label yet, but the price tag for the pair will be $110.

The first look of the Nike Dunk Low Gingham Yellow sneakers appeared on the internet in April 2023. However, now fans can finally get an official look of the shoes as it was recently released by the company.

At the very first glance, the sneakers look very summer-ready but sneakerheads find it very funny, especially for its Gingham pattern. Fans are posting hilarious comments online comparing the pairs with picnic table mats and their grandmother's tablecloth.

Netizens make fun of the Nike Dunk Low Gingham Yellow sneakers

The Nike Dunk Low is a popular sneaker model that has been around for several decades. Originally crafted as a high-top basketball sneaker, the Nike Dunk High was similar to other Nike designs of the era, like the Air Force. The Nike Dunk went from being a basketball shoe to the skating sneaker of choice, with a streamlined design and symmetrical color blocking that has made it a remarkably versatile sneaker.

The new Dunk Low, which, according to netizens, resembles a picnic blanket, initially surfaced in April thanks to shop photographs. With official photos suddenly appearing online, a release is probably not far off.

Much of the upper is wrapped in the aforementioned design, which also dresses its unders and overlays. Conversely, the Swooshes are covered in white tumbled leather to match the midsole, lacing unit, and lining. The standard logo for the silhouette and the gum bottom adhered underfoot are then used to scatter accents that go nicely with the shoe's yellow hues.

Needless to say, sneakerheads are criticizing the new patterned colorway of the Nike Dunk Low on the Instagram post by @sneakernews. Even though the pairs look quite summer-ready, fans had hilarious comments about the shoes.

Netizens are saying that this Nike Dunk Low seems like produced from a picnic tablecloth as picnic mats are often seen in Gingham patterns and are an iconic pattern for the same. It is also something that netizens have been comparing it to the tablecloths used by their grandmothers.

The Nike Dunk has become a cultural phenomenon, with renewed interest in the classic sneaker in recent years. The Nike Dunk is among the most well-known sneakers on the market, with an iconic design that has made it a blank canvas for design. This Nike sneaker model has stood the test of time and continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

As mentioned earlier, the release date of the sneakers is yet to be confirmed by the brand but it was announced that they would cost $110.

