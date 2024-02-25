Donatella Versace took to Instagram on February 25, 2024, to share a reel where she was seen crowning Hyunjin of STRAY KIDS and referring to him as "The Versace Prince," marking a proud moment for both the artist and his dedicated fans.

Donatella's Instagram post featured a playful yet significant act as the idol was crowned and officially bestowed the title of Versace Prince. Accompanying this visual spectacle was a caption that read, "Did someone say Versace Prince?" adorned with a crown emoji.

In the reel, Donatella initially praises the Maniac singer for his appearance and flawless style at the fashion show. In response, the idol graciously says, "Grazie." Later, Donatella mentions there's another surprise, unveiling a small crown and adorning him with it, playfully dubbing him "The Versace Prince."

Along with this reel, the Versace owner also posted another reel where she is seen meeting other Global Ambassadors of the brand, where she refers to Hyunjin as "my Versace man."

A user on X called him "the one and only" as they believed the STRAY KIDS singer deserved to be crowned as the prince.

"I'M SCREAMING": Fans in a frenzy as Donatella crowns Hyunjin as 'The Versace Prince'

The STRAY KIDS singer-dancer holds the prestigious position of being the first global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury brand, hailing from South Korea. His appointment as the global ambassador on July 20, 2023, marked a historic moment, bridging the worlds of K-pop and high fashion.

The crescendo of this fashion symphony reached its peak on February 23, 2024, when Hyunjin graced Versace's fall-winter 2024 Milan Fashion Week presentation. Dressed in a sleek black two-piece suit from Versace, complemented by matching boots, the singer exuded sophistication and style.

The satin-like fabric of his structured suit shimmered under the paparazzi flashes, signaling his arrival as a fashion icon at the heart of Milan's illustrious fashion scene. Adding a personal touch, the STRAY KIDS singer is adorned with black nail polish and an eyebrow piercing, accentuating the edgy yet refined look.

On February 24, 2024, a video of Hyunjin guiding a woman through a tumultuous crowd at Milan Airport went viral on social media. This incident showcased not only his status as a global ambassador but also his considerate and kind demeanor, endearing him further to fans around the world.

Donatella's Instagram post, playfully crowning the STRAY KIDS singer as the Versace Prince, stands as a symbol of the harmonious collaboration between the worlds of K-pop and high fashion. With impeccable style, a trailblazing role as Versace's global ambassador, and a genuine connection with fans, Hyunjin truly stands as "THE ONE AND ONLY!" in the realm of fashion and fandom alike.