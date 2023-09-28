"The Queens of k-pop": Fans exhilarated as BLACKPINK’ 'How You Like That' performance video surpasses 1.5 Billion views on YouTube

On September 26, BLACKPINK's dance performance video for How You Like That garnered over 1.5 billion views on YouTube. The group's agency YG Entertainment also posted the news on the same day and thanked BLINKs worldwide for their support. BLACKPINK's How You Like That performance video is now the first and most-viewed K-pop dance performance video ever.

The success took place around three years and two months following the video's release in July 2020. This also becomes the group's fourth video to reach more than 1.5 billion views as their other tracks Ddu-du Ddu-du with 2.1 billion views, Kill This Love with 1.8 billion views, and Boombayah with 1.6 billion views.

Expand Tweet

As soon as the fans saw the group's achievement, they flooded the internet with many praising the group's consistent record-breaking achievements as a fan dubbed them 'The Queens of K-pop.'

Expand Tweet

BLACKPINK fans rejoice as 'How You Like That' performance video garners over 1.5 Billion views on YouTube

The song's dance performance video was released on July 6, 2020, with breathtaking choreography in black outfits with white stripes and pink backgrounds that complement the BLACKPINK theme. The track became a smash hit on arrival. In January 2021, it became the first K-pop dance performance video to reach over 500 million views on YouTube.

It was also BLACKPINK's sixth video and the first K-pop dance performance video to cross one billion views on February 7, 2022. And has made the above record for both the music video and the dance performance video of the same song. How You Like That dance performance video was also the 20th best music video of 2020 mentioned by Billboard.

Once again BLACKPINK was acclaimed for their global influence as even their performance video reaches Billions of Views which is not usual to achieve in the competitive K-pop industry. Here's how BLINKs reacted to the group's newest achievement to reach over 1.5 billion views for the How You Like That dance performance video.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More on BLACKPINK's successful journey with 'How You Like That'

Meanwhile, How You Like That is the record-breaker comeback of the group having plenty of records under its belt following the track's release on June 26, 2020. The song was the 1st pre-release single from the global group's debut studio album titled The Album.

The track's MV has won accolades on YouTube and made history several times having the achievement as the most-watched premiere and fastest to cross 100 million and 200 million views. The music video also garnered over 24 million likes becoming one of the most-liked videos on the platform.

Additionally, the group also boasts other global achievements with How You Like That including reaching rank 33 on Billboard's Hot 100 and rank 20 on the UK's Official Singles Top 100. The track also reached rank 2 on Spotify's global top 50 chart.

The group's new achievement in their artistry continues to make the K-pop genre known to a wider audience marking their global stardom. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK members continue to entertain fans with their solo activities as fans also await all members’ contract renewal updates with YG Entertainment.

Poll : Have you watched BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' dance performance video on YouTube? Absolutely! if not, is this your sign to watch? 0 votes