The Rookie fans concerned about Tim's life after Tuesday's eventful episode

The ongoing season 5 of The Rookie has been a mixed bag of emotions. Several fans have noticed that the showrunners are trying something different this season with many experimental episodes.

The Rookie has seen a couple of episodes shot in a mockumentary style. While some fans are invested in this new approach, many are not very happy with the change. Even the latest episode 18, titled Double Trouble, used this particular style. The overall episode was compelling and fun, but it left fans worried about one beloved character.

Viewers are concerned about whether Tim died in the latest episode or not. Tim is a strict, no-nonsense training officer. One fan was shocked by the events of the episode and wished for Tim's safety.

Fans of The Rookie wonder if Tim died or Dim

The Rookie previously introduced two characters called Dim and Juicy who were doppelgangers of Tim and Lucy, respectively. The characters were well-received and their adventures proved to be highly entertaining for the show's fans. The doppelgangers were experts in ripping off the wealthy.

Jake and Sava were well aware of their antics and hence a mocumentary style episode made perfect sense. Unfortunately, Dim was killed in this episode. However, since Dim and Tim looked exactly the same, fans are worried that it was Tim who died and took to social media to express their emotions.

Chantelle Reyes @Chantel59954025 @therookie I’m assuming Aaron find Dim’s body not Tim’s I just hope not Tim body hi is my favourite character on The Rookie @therookie I’m assuming Aaron find Dim’s body not Tim’s I just hope not Tim body hi is my favourite character on The Rookie 😂😂

the sims 3 @janab777 Not watching anything from today’s episode of the rookie so I don’t spoil it for myself!! I don’t think they’d kill of tim so I’m so excited to see what happened Not watching anything from today’s episode of the rookie so I don’t spoil it for myself!! I don’t think they’d kill of tim so I’m so excited to see what happened

Dim's death was unexpected but fans are hoping that it was really Dim who died and not Tim. The latter is loved for his no-nonsense approach to his job. His death would be a monumental moment in the show.

The Rookie Rewatch @rewatch_rookie Let’s go! - Emily 5 minutes to showtime! I’m so excited to have #TheRookie and #TheRookie Feds back! Jake can’t kick the bucket tonight (we know Tim’s gonna be ok), not when we’ve had so much fun with him!Let’s go! - Emily 5 minutes to showtime! I’m so excited to have #TheRookie and #TheRookieFeds back! Jake can’t kick the bucket tonight (we know Tim’s gonna be ok), not when we’ve had so much fun with him! 😆 Let’s go! - Emily https://t.co/rIvnwhLqG6

Chala M. Brooks @ChalaBrooks @therookie No you don’t.🤔 Let me catch up on the Rookie so I know what really happens. I love me some cutie pie Tim Bradford.🫣 @therookie No you don’t.🤔 Let me catch up on the Rookie so I know what really happens. I love me some cutie pie Tim Bradford.🫣😊 https://t.co/4wvFV5MWsj

Tim is a much-loved on-screen character and is particularly popular among the ladies. In fact, Tim and Lucy are the most popular couple on the show. Although their doppelgangers, Dim and Juicy, have also been well received, they are nowhere close to the originals.

What is The Rookie about?

The Rookie is a police procedural crime drama TV series that follows the life of John Nolan. He works as the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department.

Nolan was previously studying law at Pennsylvania State University but had to drop out after his girlfriend (and later wife) Sarah got pregnant. Now in his mid-40s, he is recently divorced with a 19-year-old son who is a freshman in college.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth."

Fans now await the release of The Rookie season 5 episode 19, which is set to air on March 28 at 8 pm ET. The show stars Nathan Fillion, Afton Williamson, Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, and more.

