Who is Sam Richards from Penn State? Scandal explained as professor pushes straight students to learn how to be 'bise*ual' 

Penn State professor Sam Richards is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Richards reportedly told straight students to watch gay pornography as he pushed them to learn how to be 'bisexual.'

Allegedly, the professor challenged the straight students in the sociology class to discover a new side to their sexuality. Reportedly, during class, he said:

“If you’re straight, watch gay or lesbian p*rn and see how quickly you feel aroused. And how you can’t control that. You’ll realize that, ‘Oh, I could be sexualized by people who are like me.’”

Furthermore, the Penn State professor also claimed that humans are non-binary at some innate level. He claimed:

“We’re all, very much, easily bise*ual.”

Students from the class reported that most of them stayed silent in response to the comments made by the Penn State professor. However, professor Sam Richards did not stop there:

“Watch gay pornography. See if you feel that feeling. If you feel that feeling, look in a mirror and say, 'Huh, maybe I’m just feeling some things that I’m just afraid to release.' And maybe you release that, and maybe you’d be surprised that maybe you actually are fine being more bisexual.”

Sam Richards works as a professor and sociologist at Penn State University. As per the university website, the professor has about 30 years of teaching experience and teaches 800 students every year.

Penn State claims professor Richards’ course is extremely popular among students: More details about the scandal explored

The controversial session by Penn State professor Sam Richards was also live-streamed on YouTube where he has about 55,000 subscribers. However, after the December 6 stream received massive backlash, the channel was made private.

Furthermore, Penn State University is standing by the professor’s statements, as they claimed that “academic freedom for faculty” is crucial to achieving “critical thinking and discussion.”

Furthermore, the university stated that the session was conducted in light of the topic of the day: “A Conversation on Trans Issues, TERFS, and The Binary.”

A representative of the university also spoke about the professor in a conversation with Fox News Digital:

“Professor Richards purposefully teaches in a manner designed to promote discussion across a spectrum of opinions. His class is not mandatory, but it is a popular elective that students choose to join.”

The University also talked about how the professor encourages the students to explore complex topics:

“Dr. Richards and his course colleagues take time to discuss opinions from many perspectives, from liberal to conservative, and delve into topics from different viewpoints to create conversation, challenge beliefs, and encourage students to explore uncomfortable and complex topics.”

Furthermore, the live stream also showed the professor talking about a student who transitioned to a different gender. He further advised female students on how they can urinate while standing up. Professor Richards has not yet addressed the matter.

Where did professor Sam Richards complete his education from? More details about the sociology professor from Penn State revealed

Professor Sam Richards is quite famous amongst the students at Penn State as he touches upon taboos to guide the students on a personal and social level.

He is an award-winning teacher and professor who completed his Ph.D. at Rutgers University with a research focus on the socio-economic development of Africa and Latin America.

His crucial work focused on developing ways to talk about controversial topics in a fresh way. Furthermore, he has also been a TEDx speaker. At the same time, he was named one of the “101 Most Dangerous Professors in America.”

