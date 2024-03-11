"The summer is HIS again": Speculations run amok as BTS Jungkook comes online and follows Grammy winner Jacob Collier on TikTok

Jeon Jungkook of BTS made waves as he came online and followed Grammy winner Jacob Collier on TikTok on March 10, 2024. Jacob Collier is an English singer, educator, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer. The musician released the fourth and final installment in the Djesse series Djesse Vol. 4 on 29 February 2024.

Meanwhile, Jungkook came online on TikTok months after enlisting in the South Korean military. After releasing his debut solo album GOLDEN in November 2023, the BTS star dominated several music charts for weeks. His pre-release solo single SEVEN, released in July 2023 won him Song of Summer at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Fans were ecstatic to see the SEVEN singer follow Collier after several months and speculated if the two artists had collaborated on a project.

"He's definitely cooking": Fans speculate Jungkook and Jacob Collier to release a joint track soon

Before he enlisted, on December 11, 2023, Jungkook requested his followers on his last Weverse LIVE to wait six months as he had something special planned for them. As a result, when BTS maknae started to follow six-time Grammy winner, Jacob Collier, they speculated hysterically about whether he would drop a new song soon.

Jacob Collier won Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for Flintstones and He Won't Hold You, in 2017 and 2021, respectively. Then he won Best Arrangement Instrumental or A Cappella for You and I and Moon River in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

He took home the 2021 Album of the Year for Djesse Vol. 3, the Best R&B Performance for All I Need (featuring Ty Dolla Sign & Mahalia) in 2021, and the Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals for In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning (with Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor).

For the uninitiated, BTS's Jungkook deleted his Instagram account (@jungkook.97) in February 2023. He announced his decision on Weverse by posting several messages on the fan community portal. Later, the singer opened a TikTok account in November 2023, hence, his fans went berserk to see him following Collier immediately after appearing online after months.

Theorizing that Jungkook is not the kind to follow artists "randomly," supporters took to X (previously Twitter) with their thoughts, pondering over the possibility that he had collaborated with Collier. Take a look at how they reacted:

The South Korean soloist and BTS member released his debut solo single SEVEN featuring American Big Energy rapper Latto. Along with winning the 2023 MTV VMA, it also won the MTV Europe Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards. Additionally, BTS has been nominated for five Grammy awards as of November 2023.

This includes the 2020, 2021, and 2023 nominations for Dynamite, Butter, and My Universe respectively. Three more Grammy nominations were given to BTS in 2023, including Best Music Video for Yet to Come and Album of the Year for their collaboration with Coldplay on Music of the Spheres. Notably, K-pop sensation BTS is the only group to have received a Grammy nomination.