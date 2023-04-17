The Super Mario Bros. Movie fans predict Chris Pratt's film to surpass $1 billion after grossing $600 million worldwide

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has set the box office on fire. The animated film has now earned almost seven times its budget since its release on April 5, 2023. The Numbers reports that till Sunday, April 16, the new Mario movie has grossed $678 million globally. Of this massive haul, a stunning $347.8 million has come in from the domestic sector. This has made the video-game-based offering the highest-grosser of the year.

As soon as the box office report of The Super Mario Bros. Movie was made public, fans rallied on Twitter to hail the film, while remarking that it is well on its way to raking in $1 billion or maybe even surpassing it in a week’s time.

In the domestic box office rankings, the fantasy adventure comedy is naturally at the top, followed by the new release The Pope's Exorcist, John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24 release), and Renfield (premiered alongside The Pope's Exorcist).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was backed by Illumination, Universal Pictures, and the parent Japan-based video game firm Nintendo. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic were at the helm of this animated smasher.

"More than Black Adam, Shazam 2 combined": Fans hail The Super Mario Bros. Movie's earnings

The Mario movie utilized a production budget of $100 million, and its $678 million worldwide grab after just 10 days of its release indicates that the storm won’t stop anytime soon.

Armed with a PG rating, the Chris Pratt-led film has brought in huge numbers since it was released. Certification aside, the comedy film has several competitive advantages over its box office rivals, such as nostalgic love for the original game, Easter weekend, and the lead man’s Marvel-Guardians of the Galaxy pull.

Thus, the box office collection is not a surprise. The same was echoed by fans on Twitter, who opined that the film will bring in a billion in a week’s time. One user also taunted that the collections of the recent DC films, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, are less than Mario’s current earnings, even combined.

Other than Pratt as the titular character, The Super Mario Bros. Movie also stars:

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Jack Black as Bowser

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Charlie Day as Luigi

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong (Donkey Kong’s father

Pratt will next be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (slated to release on May 5, 2023), Garfield (as the titular character again), and The Electric State. Meanwhile, Furiosa and The Gorge form Taylor-Joy’s slate of upcoming projects.

