The Traitors season 2 episode 7: Release timings for all regions

The Traitors season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to air on Friday (February 9) on Peacock TV or Paramount+ at 9 PM EST. This season has been full of drama and mischievous antics.

The highly acclaimed mystery reality show pits 21 contestants against one another for a grand prize of $250,000. This season features celebrities such as boxer Deontay Wilder and fashion entrepreneur Marcus Jordan.

There have been five banishments, four murders, and one walker thus far. Two traitors remain ahead of episode 7.

When and what time is The Traitors season 2 episode 7?

The Traitors season 2 episode 7 will air on Friday (February 9) at 9 PM EST on Peacock TV or Paramount+. Viewers will find out whether Peter Weber (The Bachelorette) opts to join Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine) and Parvati Shallow (Survivor) as a traitor.

For fans wanting to watch from outside of the United States of America the release times are below:

Time Zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6 pm, Friday, February 9, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm, Friday, February 9, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2 am, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Central European Time 3 am, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7: 30 am, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10 am, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11 am, Saturday, February 10, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1 pm, Saturday, February 10, 2024

What happened in season 2 episode 6?

The end of episode 6 was left on a cliffhanger as Phaedra and Parvati were given the opportunity to recruit. This came after Dan Gheesling (Big Brother) was banished.

The two traitors pinned their hopes on Peter Weber joining them. He's been a clever game player throughout and the expectation is that he will want to join Phaedra and Parvati. The airline pilot could be in a good position to flourish as a traitor. There are already eyes on Parvati and Phaedra was targeted by Dan before his banishment.

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor) is looking a threat for The Traitors and a faithful of whom Parvati should resist trying to murder. That will only attract more attention to herself and the potential that she is a Traitor.

Dan Gheesling comments on his banishment

Dan was banished from the show in episode 6 after struggling to convince his fellow contestants that he wasn't a Traitor. Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother) fully believed he was up to mischief and voiced this.

Peter also conjured up a superb plan so that the faithful could determine whether Dan was a traitor or not. He told Dan, Parvati, and Chris 'CT' Tamburello (The Real World: Paris) that he'd won the immunity-granting shield.

However, this was a lie, and Carsten 'Bergie' Bergensen (Love Island USA) and Trishelle Cannatella (The Real World: Las Vegas) obtained the shield. If Bergie were then murdered the faithful would then know one of the traitors was Dan, Parvati, or CT.

This ultimately led to Dan's demise as he was banished during a dramatic roundtable. He didn't go without a fight, targeting fellow traitor Phaedra to no avail.

Dan was asked by Entertainment Weekly why he decided to turn on his fellow Traitor:

"I didn't see a path to winning the game with Phaedra in it. Everyone loved her. There was zero suspicion on her. And I got this vision in my head of being at the fire with her at the end, and there's a couple of Bravo people. She turns to them and winks, and I'm done. I couldn't see a way to win with her in the game."

Dan insisted his strategy heading into the roundtable was to be quiet. He insisted that he had the right strategy but that the execution wasn't so good.

12 contestants remain on the second season heading into episode 7. 10 of those are faithful while two (as things stand) are traitors.

You can watch The Traitors Season 2 episode 7 on Friday (February 9) at 9 PM EST on Peacock TV or Paramount+.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE