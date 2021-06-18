The Trisha Paytas and Gabbie Hanna feud intensifies as the latter leaks receipts in yet another expose video

Following the internet saga between Gabbie Hanna and Trisha Paytas, the former posted yet another video on June 17th in attempts to expose Trisha Paytas for "lying".

30-year-old YouTuber Gabbie Hanna has been under fire for a multitude of accusations. However, as she has released videos calling out Trisha Paytas with "receipts", fans have begun to popularize "#ApologizetoGabbieHanna" on Twitter, in attempts to redeem her character.

Many have utilized the hashtag to troll the YouTuber instead, claiming that her egregious acts have not earned her any redemption, despite calling out another "troubled" YouTuber.

No. Nope, nope & nope again. Trisha being a shit human doesn’t equate to Gabbie being a good person. It doesn’t work like that. #ApologizeToGabbieHanna pic.twitter.com/Hxt3vu2N7N — Randi Savage (@randi_savage) June 17, 2021

Gabbie Hanna posts a second video exposing Trisha Paytas

Following the video from June 16th titled, "The Fight I Tried To Hide From You - Trisha Paytas vs Gabbie Hanna", the latter posted a second, yet shorter, video with screenshots detailing the conversation regarding their alleged friendship.

According to Gabbie's screenshots, the two started to bond over poetry, mental health, and more. However, after Trisha found out that Gabbie informed Trisha's ex-boyfriend, Jason Nash, that she allegedly had herpes, the two stopped all contact.

Issues escalated further, although, when Trisha Paytas made a statement claiming that she and Gabbie were never friends, and that Gabbie was "obsessed" with her.

Gabbie immediately responded publicly by stating that Trisha was lying about not being friends with her. Weeks later, Gabbie published a video of the two having a conversation about their friendship on Gabbie's podcast.

Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"

"Creepy and obsessive": Fans react to Gabbie Hanna's latest video

Fans took to Twitter to comment on Gabbie's "obsessive" behavior, claiming that the videos she made in regards to Trisha Paytas were "creepy", and that she was "beyond help".

I thought you didn't care about proving the friendship, you just wanted to be left alone? — deep fried tofu (@mallvvalking) June 17, 2021

This is creepy and obsessive gabbie stop — allison flowers (@allison10007666) June 18, 2021

Also read: Austin McBroom, accused by Tana Mongeau of cheating on his wife, calls Tana a "clout chaser"

No one gives a shit — Reid (@Reid09386072) June 17, 2021

literally out of EVERYTHING going on ur choosing to focus on whether or not u and trisha were friends to begin with? what? ur completely obsessed with the situation and can’t read a room to save ur life — linsss 🌻🪐 (@autisticlins) June 17, 2021

Meanwhile, fans of Gabbie stated that the YouTuber was still being slandered and called a "manipulator", despite providing evidence that stated otherwise.

It's crazy how when you search your name on youtube it's a bunch of irrelevant ass youtubers still saying YOU'RE the manipulator. Like hun, did you watch the video?.. — bad (@Daltond58949827) June 17, 2021

This is hella creepy gabbie — Bren (@bren_jinx) June 17, 2021

Let us not forget that no one cares about the Trisha Gabbie shit. This is about Gabbie being the real bully here. It's about her re-traumatizing a rape victim, bullying small channels for constructively criticizing her book, and about weaponizing her patron fans to bully people — ale (@quintocerita) June 17, 2021

Should be titled “a compilation of Gabbie hannas delusions” — nicholas🤍 (@nich_ola_s) June 17, 2021

You are legit fucking crazy, like I think it’s beyond help. — Savannah (@Savanna89461031) June 17, 2021

Fans of Gabbie Hanna are highly awaiting her upcoming June 23rd series, "Confessions of a Washedup YouTube Hasbeen".

Also read: "So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by david.benjamin