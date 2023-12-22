"The ugliest car ever": Vladimir Putin’s ‘Tesla killer’ electric Avtotor Amber compared to 1998 Fiat Multipla on internet

Russian President Vladimir Putin is back on the internet's radar and this time netizens are trolling him for the first look of his new electric prototype. The electric car, Avtotor Amber, has netizens in stitches because of how it looks. Launched on December 18, 2023, by Moscow Polytechnic University, the car is said to be Russia's first electric car that is 100% Russian-made.

The Avtotor Amber prototype, released in the color red had fans laughing over how it looked, with many using it as meme fodder. While people compared it to the 1998 Fiat Multipla, one person took to X, formerly Twitter, to call it the "ugliest car ever."

According to netizens, Avtotor Amber seems to be a successor of the 1998 Fiat Multipla in terms of looks. The infamous Fiat Multipla made The Sunday Times' list of ugliest cars in 2018, and it was mocked for its "Elephant Man-esque exterior."

"The tragedy of the Multipla is that its Elephant Man-esque exterior enclosed a genuinely clever and spacious interior, and it wasn't bad to drive, either. It's a shame, then, that you'd rather walk than be seen in it." its description read.

Vladimir Putin's car, nicknamed "Tesla Killer," is Russia's first electric car

According to The Express, the manufacturers of Avtotor Amber claim that the car is 100% Russian, including the engine, inverter, control boards, and batteries.

The car's development was reportedly commissioned by the Avtotor plant in Kaliningrad. This is most famously known for manufacturing cars from Ford, KIA, BMW, and Hyundai.

These companies pulled their manufacturing plants from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. This sudden pull from the industry's top automobile companies has forced Russia's hand to start manufacturing cars of its own. The Russian Federation and Vladimir Putin have been facing increased stress to rejuvenate their automobile industry after the loss of Western car manufacturers.

News of the electric car's launch followed Hyundai's decision to sell its Russian factory for allegedly $77 (7,000 rubles). This cost Hyundai a loss of around $219 million.

Denis Manturov, Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister, said in a statement:

“Hyundai and Art-Finance are clarifying the parameters of the deal, including the buyback option.”

Russia has been a scant user of electric vehicles. The Moscow Times reported that, in Moscow, only 3500 electric cars have been registered. Electric cars account for less than half of 0.01% of total car sales in Russia.

To switch up this status quo, Vladimir Putin joined hands with Moscow Polytechnic University to release Russia's first electric car. The car's appearance, however, makes it a hard bargain to sell, according to multiple netizens.

Vladimir Putin's new electric car is mercilessly trolled for its "evil and disgusting" look

Vladimir Putin's electric car, Avtotor Amber, has become the laughingstock of the internet, with many using this as a reason to mock Russia. The car has been compared to a myriad of things, from a washing machine to an exotic fish. People on social media have run with the joke to produce several clever memes.

While some claimed that the car looked "even and disgusting," others claimed that the car had a better chance at "being a character" in a sequel to the Pixar film Cars.

It is worth noting that Avtotor hopes to raise the benchmark of electric cars in terms of performance and sustainability and classifies Amber as a heavy quadricycle. The car's nickname, "Tesla Killer," stems from the company's ambition to be at par with Tesla, Elon Musk's electric car production company.

According to The Express, Vladimir Putin's electric car is said to be a prototype, with changes to be made in design before its release. Mass production of the car will begin in 2025 and the company aims to manufacture 50,000 units by the year.