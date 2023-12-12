"We are in no way trying to drive an agenda": Disney CEO hits back as Elon Musk calls him out

Amid a huge fight between big companies, Elon Musk, the mastermind behind X (formerly Twitter), has called for Disney CEO Bob Iger to be fired. Things got even more dramatic when Disney joined a boycott against Musk's social media platform, leading to a heated argument between the two powerful individuals.

YouTuber Mike Zero's December 11, 2023 video details Musk's relentless criticism of alleged Disney content, Iger's response, and Musk's explicit messages demanding Iger's immediate removal. According to the video, Iger explained that:

"We are in no way trying to drive an agenda."

This whole corporate battle shows how much individual opinions can shake up the industry. It's a story where business strategies and personal beliefs all mix.

Disney CEO Bob Iger responds to Elon Musk: YouTube video sheds light

In the video posted on December 11, 2023, by YouTuber Mike Zeroh, the ongoing feud between Elon Musk, Bob Iger, and Disney is addressed. Musk keeps on criticizing Iger and Disney, especially when it comes to what he thinks is their agenda-driven content.

The video highlights Musk's attempts to point out Disney's mistakes, mentioning specific movie flops and challenges faced by the company. It talks about how Musk called for Iger to be fired and includes quotes from Musk's posts, which may contain strong language.

Then the video cuts to Iger's response, which is apparently in a YouTube video. Iger straight-up denies using any agenda-driven tactics, stresses the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and spills the beans about upcoming projects that will boost DEI.

The video talks about how Iger was acting professionally during the clash and discusses the possibility of Musk appearing on podcasts in the future. In the end, it reminds viewers that Musk is determined to expose Disney's practices and asks them to share their thoughts in the comments.

Who took over as CEO of Disney in 2006 and remains in that position today?

(L) Bob Iger became the (R) Disney CEO in 2005 (Images via IMDb and Disney)

Robert A. Iger became the CEO of The Walt Disney Company in 2005 and held that position until 2020. Even after stepping down as CEO and Chairman, Iger stayed on as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board until 2021.

Surprisingly, Iger came back as the Disney CEO in November 2022 for a two-year stint, showing how devoted he still is to making the company thrive. Some of the notable things he bought while in charge were Star Wars, Marvel Studios, and Pixar.

He's been recognized for his accomplishments, with TIME naming him Businessperson of the Year in 2019, Forbes including him in their list of the "World's Most Powerful People" in 2018, and Fortune acknowledging him as one of the "25 Most Powerful People in Business" in 2006 and 2007. Iger was also honored by Institutional Investor as one of the "Best CEOs" in 2008.

Which Disney CEO got fired?

Unlike the usual stability in Disney's leadership, Bob Chapek got a surprise in November 2022 when he was kicked out as the Disney CEO. He got the boot because of some controversies he was involved in that messed up Disney's stock value.

Disney's backing of sponsors for Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill in March 2022 got a lot of backlash, and people were even more upset with Chapek's weak response. So, the board decided to bring back former Disney CEO Bob Iger for a couple of years to handle the situation.

Former Disney CEO Chapek's exit, along with a big paycheck and severance package, caused a big change in Disney's top management.

As the clash goes on, it makes one wonder about how companies should act and how social media and business are connected.