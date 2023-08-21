“ The most unserious option”: Jack Harlow listed in the potential headliners for 2024 Super Bowl halftime show sparks wild reactions 

Jack Harlow is an up-and-coming rapper and actor with two moderately successful albums and a third on the way. The singer now looks to be on his way to greater stardom with the announcement of the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show lineup, which features him as a headliner.

The announcement of Jack Harlow as a headliner, alongside Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Bad Bunny comes after the NFL was reportedly turned down by Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

The announcement of Jack Harlow as a potential headliner was met with wild reactions from netizens, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Jack Harlow as a potential Superbowl halftime headliner

Netizens were quick to react to the news of Jack Harlow being a candidate for being a Superbowl 2024 halftime headliner, taking to social media, particularly X to make their opinions known. Some were skeptical of the singer's ability to entertain a stadium crowd.

Others were even more critical of the choice and the inherent racial bias and short-sightedness. Many pointed out that acclaimed BIPOC artists such as Snoop Dogg, J.Cole, Drake and more are not being considered for the show, despite having far better repertoire and public appeal than the singer.

The choice of Jack Harlow, Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles comes after Taylor Swift refused the offer to perform at the halftime show next year due to her ongoing Eras tour.

Ed Sheeran has also refused to do a Superbowl performance, stating in an exclusive interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM :

"You watch Prince, you watch Michael Jackson, you watch Katy Perry, you watch Lady Gaga, you watch Rihanna, you watch Beyoncé — you watch all these amazing performers.

The singer continued:

I’m just not that. I’m not going to have dancers on stage, I’m not going to have fireworks on stage like The Weeknd. That’s not me. I don’t think anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl.

Tracing Jack Harlow and his music career

Jack Thomas Harlow was born on March 13, 1988, and started exhibiting musical talents at an early age. The singer started making rap music when he was 12 and alongside his Copeland Garvey, released a CD, Rippin' and Rappin'. The singer finished his graduation from Atherton High School in Kentucky.

The singer made his chart breakthrough with his second EP, Sweet Action, on March 13, 2020. The EP peaked at number 15 on the Canadian album chart and has a gold sales certification in the same country.

The singer's debut studio album, That's What They All Say, was released on December 11, 2020. The album remains the singer's most popular and successful album, with platinum sales certifications in the US and Canada.