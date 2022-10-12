The Villainess Is A Marionette Ep 2 trailer is a visual explosion with Han So-hee, Lee Soo-hyuk and Cha Eun-woo

Korean actors Han So-hee, Lee Soo-hyuk and Cha Eun-woo cast magic with their visuals and talent yet again in The Villainess is a Marionette episode 2 teaser. Dubbed as the "Visual Trio," the latest promo shows a glimpse of the lead pair’s budding romance and a manipulative brother’s tactics.

Kakao Page posted a trailer on October 11 of the second episode titled The Most Dangerous Obsession Begins. It kicks off with Han So-hee’s character, Princess Kayena, noticing Cha Eun-woo’s Duke Raffaello Kidrey at a royal event. She seems to have her eyes set on the Duke. As soon as Kidrey notices her and tries to take a step towards her, Lee Soo-hyuk’s Prince Regef emerges to remind her of her place.

Prince Regef, who is an extremely controlling, obsessive and manipulative brother, would go to any lengths to puppet his sister. The second episode will presumably delve deeper into the manipulative and toxic sibling relationship, while also showcasing a strong grasp of Prince Regef.

Fans wish Han So-hee, Cha Eun-woo and Lee Soo-hyuk to feature in The Villainess is a Marionette web series

Andrew✨ @Aussieandrewd Han So Hee, Cha Eun Woo and Lee Soo Hyuk like the visuals insane Han So Hee, Cha Eun Woo and Lee Soo Hyuk like the visuals insane https://t.co/XdsLO3J9u4

Fans were bowled over by the visuals of the trio ever since the first teaser posters of The Villainess is a Marionette were released. As Princess Kayena, Duke Kidrey and Prince Regef, the three actors perfectly blended in with the webtoon, garnering immense praise and appreciation from original webtoon readers too.

The teaser posters, episode trailers and behind-the-scenes videos raised some confusion regarding the trio featuring in the show together. However, Kakaopage made it clear earlier that it was only “second personas” and there would not be a web series. The trio were only roped in to market the webtoon.

Fans now have their hearts set on the possibility of the trio wreaking havoc on screen. The visual and romantic chemistry between Han So-hee and Cha Eun-woo became the talk of the town once again. Lee Soo-hyuk was also given spotlight, as he was praised for his acting skills.

Dell2_©️ @DelleteMe twitter.com/kakaopage/stat… 카카오페이지 kakaopage @kakaopage



원하는 것을 쟁취하기 위한

레제프 황자



지금

레제프의 다음 이야기를 확인하세요!

🏻bit.ly/3rAjT3V



#카카오페이지 #악녀는마리오네트 “가장 위험한 집착이 시작된다.”🥀원하는 것을 쟁취하기 위한레제프 황자 #이수혁 의 선택은?지금 #악녀는마리오네트 에서레제프의 다음 이야기를 확인하세요! “가장 위험한 집착이 시작된다.”🥀원하는 것을 쟁취하기 위한레제프 황자 #이수혁 의 선택은?지금 #악녀는마리오네트 에서레제프의 다음 이야기를 확인하세요!👉🏻bit.ly/3rAjT3V#카카오페이지 #악녀는마리오네트 https://t.co/8PYTaLQZKw Lee Soo Hyuk always plays his role well. Good acting, sexy voice, super handsome. That's the reason kdrama fans say that he is a scene stealer, no matter how short the duration of his scenes in every drama, he always attract attention. N u know..his eyes and voice can act too Lee Soo Hyuk always plays his role well. Good acting, sexy voice, super handsome. That's the reason kdrama fans say that he is a scene stealer, no matter how short the duration of his scenes in every drama, he always attract attention. N u know..his eyes and voice can act too👏 twitter.com/kakaopage/stat…

ೃ🫒°˚ @sourvines lee soo hyuk looks like he came out straight from a manhwa, and he has superb acting skills too. he's the perfect actor for MLs IN HISTORICAL MANHWA LIVE ACTIONS 🤌🏻 lee soo hyuk looks like he came out straight from a manhwa, and he has superb acting skills too. he's the perfect actor for MLs IN HISTORICAL MANHWA LIVE ACTIONS 🤌🏻

◡̈ sara ✨ @eatmelonn lee soo hyuk pls get a lead role where you actually get the girl?? YOUR VISUALS ARE BEING WASTED lee soo hyuk pls get a lead role where you actually get the girl?? YOUR VISUALS ARE BEING WASTED 😭😭https://t.co/XKDz1q3Lhj

The Villainess is a Marionette follows the story of Princess Kayena, who is constrained by her brother, the rogue and manipulative Prince Regef. Known as the greatest beauty in their empire, Kayena slowly realizes her brother’s toxic and controlling behavior. With Duke Kidrey, she plans to change the course of her life and extract revenge with a power struggle.

The Villainess is a Marionette promos have been a treat for the trio's fans. Two out of the three main actors were last seen on the small screen in 2021. They have been busy filming, but till now, no drama has been released.

Han So-hee was last seen in Netfiix’s 2021 thriller My Name. Cha Eun-woo’s last starred drama was 2020-2021 romantic hit True Beauty. Two of his projects, thriller movie Decibel and supernatural drama Island, will be released in November and December this year respectively.

Meanwhile, Lee Soo-hyuk was recently seen in Tomorrow, which was released in April early this year.

Poll : Do you want the trio to play the same characters in a The Villainess is a Marionette live-action series? Yes please! Live-action might ruin the webtoon 0 votes