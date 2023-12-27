"The most viral encore stage": Fans cheer as BTS Jungkook's Inkigayo stage appearance becomes the most viewed male idol fancam in 2023

On December 24, 2023, BTS Jungkook made headlines for having the most-viewed fancam in 2023. A Twitter user, @JKGlobalWebsite, tweeted on the social media app stating that the GOLDEN singer became the No. 1 K-pop male idol to have the highest viewed fancam of 2023 with over 8.9 million views. The particular fancam in question is from the INKIGAYO Encore stage, where the BTS idol performed on his debut solo single, SEVEN.

When Jungkook made an appearance on South Korea's INKIGAYO on Sunday, July 30, 2023, ARMY was in for an unforgettable experience. The BTS member performed the song on the music show while promoting his then-number-one Billboard Hot 100 hit, SEVEN (feat. Latto). The BTS maknae sang the song again live on stage after receiving first place for the single in the competition.

Four months later, as of December 24, his encore fancam clip has amassed more than 8.9 million views, much to the fans' delight. As a result, fans of the GOLDEN singer took to Twitter to react to the latest feat and wrote:

Fans laud Jungkook's influence and his spectacular performance from INKIGAYO and hail him as "KING KOOK"

Having already achieved two number-one positions internationally, Jungkook came back to Korea to appear at the renowned INKIGAYO, an acclaimed South Korean music television show that lists the best K-pop songs on a weekly basis. The BTS maknae was taken aback by his victory, since it was his first solo performance in Korea, even though he had the most votes.

Following his win at INKIGAYO on July 30, 2023, the BTS maknae summoned his bandmate Kim Taehyung to come on stage with him during the performance. Both the BTS members grooved on SEVEN's complex chorus choreography for a short while before sprinting offstage. Even though the fleeting moment was left out of the Inkigayo's closing films, supporters shared it on social media.

Several unforgettable moments were captured by the fans from the July 30, 2023, INKIGAYO performances; however, Jungkook's fancam still came out on top as the most-viewed K-pop male idol of this year.

Furthermore, the Standing Next to You singer won by an impressive margin of more than 8,000 points at INKIGAYO, much to everyone's pleasure. Fans were even more won over by his endearing attitude and modest response to the surprise triumph. He expressed gratitude to his fans modestly, expressing his astonishment and lack of preparedness for the victory.

Nevertheless, it was his encore fancam that won more than 8.9 million hearts. As a result, the BTS ARMY flooded Twitter with their reaction as the news broke out on December 24.

Around the world, SEVEN broke two records: the fastest time for a music track to cross the threshold of 100 million Spotify streams by a male artist and the most played track in a single week (male). By the finale of October 2023, it had broken two more records: the fastest time for a song to reach one billion streams on Spotify in 108 days, previously held by Miley Cyrus for Flowers, at 112 days.

From July 24 to August 14, 2023, the song won four straight Melon Popularity Awards nationally. It also got triple crowns on M Countdown, INKIGAYO, and Music Core, winning a total of thirteen first-place accolades on local television music shows.

BTS' Jungkook has been serving in the South Korean military since December 12, 2023, and is reported to be discharged from duty by June 2025.