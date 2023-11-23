The Voice 24 Spoilers: Who makes it through the Playoffs 

The Voice, NBC's popular singing competition, is currently airing season 24. Every season, the show features various amateur singers who are selected by the mentors or coaches solely based on the way they sound. Each year, the coaches pick several contestants who make up their team and hope to coach them to victory.

From there, they compete in a series of rounds each week in order to save themselves from elimination. Last week marked the beginning of the Knockout Rounds during which the teams went head-to-head and the judges eliminated one of their own. However, season 24 brought a special power that has never been granted in the history of the show's long-running history.

Known as the Super Save, this new rule allows the coaches to bring back any one contestant that they believe can make it through the Playoffs. The contestant they bring back doesn't necessarily have to be from their own gang.

12 singers make it through the Playoffs in The Voice season 24

After the Knockout Rounds which aired last week, the coaches were left with five contestants on each team, or so we thought. As per the usual format of The Voice, the coaches eliminated one of their own artists after the battle, but due to a big twist this season, they each have an extra artist that they saved with Super Save.

The Playoffs began on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, and will continue until November 28. The Live Show will begin on Monday, December 4, 2023, during which the audience will be able to vote for their favorites of the season.

Read ahead to know who made it through the Playoffs in The Voice season 24.

Team Legend:

Lila Forde: 24, Seattle, WA.

Mac Royals: 30, Wrightsville, AR.

AZAN: 28, Dallas, TX.

Kayle Shimizu, Kristen Brown, and Taylor Deneen will be eliminated.

Team Stefani:

BIAS: 23, Chattanooga, TN.

Kara Tenea: 33, Riverside, CA.

Tanner Massey: 19, Oklahoma, OK.

Rudi, Stee, and Lennon VanderDoes will be eliminated.

Team Horan:

Huntley - 33, Fredericksburg, VA.

Mara Justine - 21, Galloway, N.J.

Nini Iris - 27, Brooklyn, NY

Alexa Wildish, Claudia B., and Julia Roome will be eliminated from The Voice 2023.

Team McEntire:

Jacquie Roar: 37, North Plains, OR.

Jordan Rainer: 33, Nashville, TN.

Ruby Leigh: Foley, MT.

Noah Spencer, Tom Nitti, and Ms. Monet will be eliminated.

List of eliminated contestants so far

So far, The Voice has seen several talented individuals go home. This includes:

Ephraim Owens

Jackson Snelling

Angelina Nazarian

Olivia Eden

Willie Gomez

Juliette Ojeda

Sophia Hoffman

Calla Prejean

Talakai

Jarae Womack

Al Boogie

Joslynn Rose

Reid Zingale

LVNDR

Claire Heilig

Dylan Carter

Laura Williams

Eli Ward

Brailey Lenderman

Crystal Nicole

Alison Albrecht

Caleb Sasser

Azan (brought back by Super Save)

Olivia Minogue

Chechi Sarai

Deejay Young

Ms. Monet

Rachele Nguyen

CORii

Jenna Marquis

Jason Archilla

Brandon Montel

Elizabeth Evans

Caitlin Quisenberry

Lennon Vanderdoes

Julie Roome

Claudia B.

Alexa Wildish

Tune in on Mondays and Tuesdays to watch new episodes of The Voice season 24 on NBC.