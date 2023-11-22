On Monday, November 20, the 17th episode of Season 24 of The Voice featured the road to the playoffs phase. Unveiling America's top hidden talent, teams led by four prominent musical icons—Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend—competed head-to-head.

Stepping into the spotlight on The Voice, Team Niall showcased Mara Justine with You've Got the Love by Florence & The Machine, Huntley with Running From The Daylight by Concrete Castles, and Nini Iris with River by Bishop Briggs—all earning spots to advance to the Live Shows.

All that happened on The Voice season 24 episode 17

During the playoffs' opening night of The Voice, Team Niall showcased their performances, aiming for a place in the show. The evening began with Nini Iris, a self-described ready-made pop star, delivering a rendition of Niall's chosen song, River.

Next in line in the Playoffs on The Voice was Claudia. Niall told her she was saved because what she did in the knockouts was beautiful. He even appreciated that she stayed on his team instead of switching back to Team Legend.

Meanwhile, John praised Claudia's richer vocals for the night but preferred her Norah Jones knockout song from the previous episode of The Voice. Reba commended Claudia for her song choice and seamless fusion with her smooth-like-butter voice.

In rehearsal, Huntley practiced the song Daylight, noted by Niall, to demand emotion and a powerful voice. Despite Huntley's initial discomfort, Niall encouraged him to elevate the performance by taking it half a step up.

Niall utilized his Super Save to bring back Julia Roome, whom he had previously eliminated during the knockouts. They selected True Colors as her comeback song. The song reflected her journey of being eliminated and rediscovering the emotional strength to return.

Niall selected the formidable song You've Got the Love for Mara Justine's next performance, describing it as an "absolute monster." Mara appreciated the choice, expressing that the song resonates with her on a deep emotional level with every lyric.

John hailed her falsetto in this song as a revelation, marking it her best moment on the show. Reba described the performance as an "emotional rollercoaster of excitement." Meanwhile, Gwen appreciated how she consistently stayed true to herself in every song choice.

Closing the show, Alexa Wildish performed Fields of Gold, a song tied to her grandmother's memorial service. Niall aimed for her to convey emotion, fitting the storyteller role he sought. While Reba praised her performance and clear diction, John commended Alexa's distinct style and excellent execution.

The final decision

Reduced to selecting three artists from his initial six, Niall addressed his team on stage before revealing his choices. He picked Huntley for his exceptional performance, Nini Iris for being the most prepared and a potential winner, and Mara Justine for bringing the perfect energy suited for the live shows.

The upcoming episode of The Voice season 24 is scheduled for Monday, November 27, 2023. This continuation of the Playoffs Part 2 is just five days away, and viewers eagerly anticipate the next chapter's unfolding.