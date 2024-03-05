The Wild Robot's first trailer gives a glimpse into Peter Brown’s acclaimed novel adaptation

DreamWorks Animation premiered an all-new trailer for its upcoming film The Wild Robot. The film is based on the award-winning number one New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Peter Brown.

The animated science-fiction film, distributed by Universal Pictures, is directed by How to Train Your Dragon director Chris Sanders and executive produced by Sanders' longtime collaborative partner Dean DeBlois.

The first trailer for The Wild Robot unveiled a star-studded voice cast and beautiful animation. The trailer of the film showcases a robot as it explores the wilderness. An excerpt from the official logline of the film reads:

"A powerful story about the discovery of self, a thrilling examination of the bridge between technology and nature and a moving exploration of what it means to be alive and connected to all living things."

The Wild Robot is expected to be released in theaters in September 2024.

The first trailer of DreamWorks' The Wild Robot showcases the enthralling journey of a robot in the wilderness

DreamWorks unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming film, The Wild Robot and it pushes the boundaries of robot-based films to a new horizon. Unlike the dystopian settings (like Wall-E), or ultra-modern settings associated with robot films, the upcoming film posits a futuristic robot in the wilderness.

Based on the book of the same name by Peter Brown, the film follows the adventurous journey of the robot ROZZUM unit 7134 (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o), or ‘Roz’ for short, after it gets shipwrecked on an uninhabited island. The Wild Robot is the first book in a series of three books by the author.

The trailer opens with a family of otters examining Roz, as it lies washed up on the shores of the deserted island. The trailer presents a visual treat for viewers with enthralling animations of the various scenic locations around the island with a rendition of Louis Armstrong's What a Wonderful World playing in the background.

Roz explores the island and befriends creatures along the way, gradually building relationships with these animals. As per the official synopsis, Roz ends up becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling (voiced by Kit Connor).

The film includes a voice cast comprising some of the most talented people in Hollywood. Joining Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o are Pedro Pascal as the fox Fink, Catherine O’Hara as Pinktail, an opossum, Bill Nighy as the goose Longneck, and Kit Connor as the gosling Brightbill.

Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu voices the possible antagonist, Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz’s life on the island.

The film is set to be released in theaters on September 20, 2024.