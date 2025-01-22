"The Will Ferrell of Presidents": George Bush memes erupt as internet goes gaga over viral expression

Recently, former President George Bush's now-viral facial expressions from Donald Trump's presidential inauguration amused the internet. This happened after the 43rd president attended Trump's inauguration on Monday, January 20, alongside his wife, former first lady Laura Bush.

As Trump took office as the 47th president of the United States, Bush was seen grinning and attempting to suppress his laughter. George Bush was reportedly also observed darting his eyes back and forth, lifting his eyebrows, and even giving a wink.

Once the video went viral on X, netizens took to the platform to react to Bush’s mannerisms at Trump’s inauguration with a bunch of memes. One said that Bush was the Will Ferrell of presidents, referring to the comedian’s goofy attitude on-screen.

“George Bush is the Will Ferrell of Presidents and oddly it’s what we need right now,” wrote one user.

One user said that Bush had the spirit of a 10-year-old in a room full of adults.

“Bush is an animal. He just farted and is wondering who can smell it. Like a 10 year old in the room of adults,” wrote another user.

“George W. Bush at the inauguration is me when I see the waitress bringing my food,” another one joked.

“George Bush stopped by the gummy store and took one too many before the inauguration,” said another user.

One user jokingly commented that Bush looked like he ate a "pot brownie”, while another said that he possibly played a prank on Hilary and was waiting for the result.

“George W. Bush looks like he put a whoopee cushion on Hilary’s seat and he’s anxiously waiting for her to sit on it,” said another one.

“Is it me or does George W. Bush look like he ate a Pot Brownie?” another one hinted at the same.

“Idgaf what anyone says. I love George Bush and his 10-year-old-Christmas- concert-spirit,” wrote another user.

Former President George Bush gained traction after his recent video went viral

Bush and Obama were seen goofing around (Image via Getty Images)

George Bush's facial expressions and "goofy smile" during Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, recently went viral. Shortly after, on Tuesday, Bush's daughter, Jenna Bush Hager revealed that people on social media were not the only ones who were discussing her father's behavior during the ceremony.

Talking about the same, she said in an episode of TODAY on January 21:

“You all already guessed what moment has been blowing up our family group chat. Yeah, my dad went viral for these cutaway shots.. The internet’s obsessed with this little smile and goofy expression.”

However, she claimed that he cannot be held entirely accountable for his acts. She then played a video of former U.S President Barack Obama telling reporters that Bush would not behave at the ceremony.

Jenna went on:

"You can't just blame him because it looks like my dad was also seated next to a bad influence. Take a look at what former President Barack Obama had to say…”

In the video, just before the event, a reporter asked Bush, "Are you going to behave or not?". However, Obama, who was standing behind Bush, stepped forward and jokingly responded on his predecessor's behalf, saying, "Nope."

Emily Davies of The Washington Post reposted the video on X on the same day. Additionally, she uploaded another video, where the same reporter could be seen asking Obama after the ceremony if Bush behaved. To this, Obama responded, “Just barely."

This happened following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, January 20, in front of a crowd of public figures, tech CEOs, and politicians.

Additionally, singers and performers like Carrie Underwood, Christopher Macchio, Lee Greenwood, Kid Rock, The Village People, and Billy Ray Cyrus performed at the ceremony.

